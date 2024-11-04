New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Open Ahead Of November 11 Launch

Maruti Suzuki has shared the first glimpse of the all-new Dzire ahead of its launch later this month, and also opened bookings for the subcompact sedan. Potential buyers can now pre-book the new Dzire by paying Rs 11,000 at their nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealership, or on the company's website. This fourth-generation model of India’s top-selling subcompact sedan will replace the third-generation Dzire, which has been available since 2017. This time, Maruti Suzuki has created a distinct look for the Dzire, differentiating it from the Swift hatchback it’s based on. Spy shots have already revealed a completely new front-end, and the latest Dzire is expected to feature the same fuel-efficient petrol engine as the recently launched new-generation Swift.

The new Dzire has an upright front-end with LED headlights, DRLs, fog lamps, a wide grille with horizontal slats, updated bumpers, and new alloy wheels. The LED tail-lights will feature a smoked effect.

The new Dzire has almost nothing in common with the Swift it is based on, from a visual standpoint.

As for features, the new Dzire is likely to include a freestanding 9.0-inch central touchscreen similar to that of the new Swift. Other expected features include Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom three-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, USB ports in the front and rear, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof — a first for the Dzire.

Under the hood, the Dzire is likely to share the new Swift’s Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine with 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. It is expected to offer both a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT transmission. Like the Swift, the Dzire will also be available in a CNG variant, although it’s unclear if the CNG option will be available at launch.

The Dzire competes with the Hyundai Aura and the Honda Amaze, with the latter set to be rejuvenated with the launch of the third-generation model soon. The new Dzire’s prices are expected to be only slightly higher than the outgoing model, except for the top-end variants, which will be significantly costlier due to the additional features.