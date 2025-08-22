HomeNews & Reviews
Hero Glamour X First Ride Review: Now Gets Cruise Control, Ride Modes!

The Hero Glamour X is the latest generation model of Hero MotoCorp’s iconic 125 cc motorcycle. Will it be able to recreate its previous success with features like cruise control and ride modes?
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

9 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 22, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Hero Glamour X introduces segment-first features
  • Refined engine, predictable handling and appealing design
  • Prices are competitive, beginning at Rs. 89,999

PHOTOGRAPHY: VAIBHAV DHANAWADE

 

The Hero Glamour has long been a trusted name in India’s commuter motorcycle segment. First launched in 2005, the Glamour quickly gained a loyal following for its reliable performance, fuel efficiency and appealing design. In fact, the Glamour has been India’s highest-selling 125 cc motorcycle for several years, before it was dethroned by the Honda CB Shine. Now, two decades after the first Glamour rolled out, Hero MotoCorp has reinvented the iconic motorcycle, now calling it the Hero Glamour X

 

Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X Launched At Rs. 89,999

Hero Glamour X m12

Flaunting segment-first features, a fresh and aggressive new design, and the proven powertrain from the Xtreme 125R, the Glamour X is ready to reclaim its crown. But does cruise control really matter on a 125 cc commuter motorcycle? Or will riders be drawn to cutting-edge tech like ride-by-wire and ride modes? Does it have the X Factor to get more commuters interested in it? These questions ran through my mind, as I turned the key and fired up the all-new Hero Glamour X for the first time. 

 

Also Read: Hero Glamour X - What's New?

Hero Glamour X m34

Design, Ergonomics & Quality

 

The Hero Glamour X has dialled up its style like never before, taking a bold leap from its earlier avatars. It now looks more premium, with aggressive and sharp lines around the sleek LED headlight, giving it an attractive face, and sharper tank shrouds complemented by neat side panels and bodywork tapering to the tail section. The 790 mm seat height is approachable for most riders, while the long, well-cushioned seat ensures comfort for both rider and pillion. 

 

Also Read: Hero Glamour X Vs Hero Glamour - What's Different?

Hero Glamour X m5

However, the extended seat slightly disrupts the rear proportions. Despite a compact 1267 mm wheelbase, the noticeable gap between the slim 100-section rear tyre and the fender gives the tail section a slightly awkward stance from certain angles. Then, there are the rear-view mirrors. They offer decent visibility, but the distortion at the edges of the mirrors should have been addressed, especially on a bike Hero hopes will be a chart-topping success. 

Hero Glamour X m 36

Features & Cruise Control

 

Taking centre stage in the cockpit is the new colour LCD instrument console. Visibility is excellent and all useful information is clearly laid out and easy to access. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, the console is complemented by easy-to-use switches to navigate through all necessary information. And it offers practical and useful information, including dedicated trip fuel economy figures, trip distance, overall odometer readings, as well as instantaneous fuel consumption and overall average fuel consumption figures. 

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 125R To Get Cruise Control

Hero Glamour X m7

The left switch-cube features switches to navigate through the menus on the console, including a dedicated red button to switch through the three ride modes – Eco, Road and Power. The talking point on the features list however is cruise control – with a dedicated switch on the right switch-cube.  The cruise control, however, can only be activated in speeds of between 30 kmph and 80 kmph, but more on that later. 

 

Hero Glamour X m 27

 

Engine & Performance

 

What’s immediately noticeable is the refinement of the 124.7 cc engine, the same engine which is shared with the Xtreme 125R. The single-cylinder, air-cooled mill makes 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. with the Xtreme 125R, with identical output. Whether accelerating from a standstill to 60 kmph, or sitting at 80-85 kmph, the engine’s performance and refinement is commendable, and there are barely any unpleasant vibes even at high speeds, considering it’s a small 125 cc unit. 

 

Hero Glamour X m 44

The clutch is light, the five gears slot into place with precision and accelerating through the gearbox is an experience which is devoid of any unpleasant vibrations, or stress. Fifty-five to 65 kilometres per hour is where the Glamour X is happiest, with enough punch in reserve to make a quick overtake and hit over 80 kmph. Out on the highway, 80 kmph is a relaxed speed to cover distances in a hurry, although when prodded, it will easily go beyond 105 kmph.

 

Hero Glamour X m32

Ride Modes

 

The ride-by-wire system with the electronic throttle powers the three different maps for the ride modes – Eco, Road and Power. Throttle response is altered across the modes, with torque delivery spread out sooner and with more enthusiasm in Power mode, for better pulling ability. Road mode is more muted than Power, while Eco is clearly tuned for riders who want to short shift and ride in speeds of around 40-45 kmph. 

 

Hero Glamour X m 25

Acceleration is muted in Eco mode as well and will serve those who are used to puttering around in traffic with no need for quick acceleration. Road mode is a good balance between the two, and those seeking performance and quick overtakes can choose Power mode. It is in Power mode where the engine feels rev happy and eager to build up torque and keen to climb up from 4,000 to 6,000 rpm where the meat of the performance is. Maximum speed is not limited in any mode, and in Power mode, I saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 108 kmph, before I ran out of an empty stretch of road. 

 

Hero Glamour X m 37

 

Ride Quality & Dynamics

 

The Glamour X has comfortable ride quality, over all kinds of surfaces. The suspension, with a 30 mm telescopic front fork and 5-step adjustable hydraulic rear shocks, has been tuned for comfort over city roads. And it delivers a plush, commuter-friendly ride. The predictable handling inspired confidence, whether navigating traffic or cruising at moderate speeds. The well-balanced chassis and stable dynamics make it an ideal companion for daily commutes, negotiating through traffic and the occasional longer errand. 

 

Hero Glamour X m31

Braking Performance

 

Braking duties on the Glamour X are handled by a Combined Braking System (CBS), which links the front and rear brakes, activating both whether you use the rear brake pedal or front lever. Designed to enhance safety, especially for riders who rely heavily on the rear brake, CBS offers balanced stopping performance. However, it’s worth noting that while CBS improves braking efficiency, it doesn’t prevent wheel lock-up under hard or emergency braking, unlike more advanced systems like ABS. 

 

Hero Glamour X m11

Hero says, the company’s research shows that most of the target consumers of the Glamour X use the rear pedal for braking. And introducing single-channel ABS will not allow the system to have CBS, which is better in this scenario. Nevertheless, as the latest generation model of the Glamour name, a variant with single-channel ABS should have been offered, even at a slightly higher price, for those who appreciate the advantages even single-channel ABS brings to stopping performance. 

 

Hero Glamour X m3

Fuel Consumption

 

During our test ride, which included a 75 km loop through Jaipur traffic and back, the Hero Glamour X returned 43 kmpl as revealed in the information display. The test ride included high speed runs on the highway, as well as through morning traffic across Jaipur’s crowded streets. The test bike had little over 300 km on the odometer, and all-time fuel consumption figures revealed a 61 kmpl number. Overall, the Hero Glamour X should easily return between 50-55 kmpl in regular usage, and in different riding conditions.

 

Hero Glamour X m 26

The top-spec Hero Glamour X disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 99,999 (Ex-showroom)

 

Prices & Rivals

 

The Hero Glamour X is currently offered in two variants – Drum and Disc. The differences are in the front braking system, but the Drum variant also misses out on features like LED turn indicators, LED taillight, cruise control and a few other features. 

 

Hero Glamour X Candy Blazing Red

The Hero Glamour X in Candy Blazing Red colour option.

 

The drum brake variant of the Hero Glamour X is priced at Rs. 89,999 (Ex-showroom), while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 99,999 (Ex-showroom). The Glamour has been one of Hero’s most successful brand names over the past decades, and now the Glamour X will need to unseat established rivals like the Honda CB Shine, and even take on other models like the TVS Raider.

 

Hero Glamour X m 42

Verdict

 

The Hero Glamour X brings a refreshing upgrade to the 125 cc commuter space, combining eye-catching design, a smooth and refined engine, and confidence-inspiring dynamics. Add to that segment-first features like ride modes and cruise control, and you’ve got a motorcycle that’s not just practical, but genuinely desirable. 

 

Hero Glamour X m17

It ticks all the boxes as a well-rounded 125 cc commuter motorcycle. But to really set it apart, what is missing is a variant with single-channel ABS, at least for the consumer who appreciates the value of that safety net. Apart from that minor miss, the Hero Glamour X has got all the makings of a standout in its segment – and more than enough charm to win over daily riders looking for a smart, capable companion.

 

Hero Glamour X m16

 

Hero Glamour X Key Specifications:

Engine TypeSingle-Cylinder, Air-Cooled
Displacement124.7 cc
Maximum Power11.4 bhp @ 8250 rpm
Peak Torque10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Front Wheel80/100-18" TL
Rear Wheel100/80 - 18" TL
Front Suspension30 mm telescopic fork
Rear Suspension5-step adjustable hydraulic shocks
ChassisDiamond Tubular Type
Kerb Weight125,5 kg (Drum), 127 kg (Disc)

Watch the Hero Glamour X Review Video:

 

 

Hero Glamour X Review Image Gallery:

 

Hero Glamour X Metallic Nexus Blue
Hero Glamour X m18
Hero Glamour X m30
Hero Glamour X m13
Hero Glamour X Matt Magnetic Silver
Hero Glamour X m19
Hero Glamour X m14
Hero Glamour X m9
Hero Glamour X m2
Hero Glamour X m 45
Hero Glamour X m 43
Hero Glamour X m8
Hero Glamour X m6
Hero Glamour X m4
Hero Glamour X m 41
Hero Glamour X m 38
Hero Glamour X m 40
Hero Glamour X m 39
Hero Glamour X m 35
Hero Glamour X m 29
Hero Glamour X m 33
Hero Glamour X m 28
Hero Glamour X m 20
Hero Glamour X m 21
Hero Glamour X Black Teal Blue
Hero Glamour X m 22
Hero Glamour X Black Pearl Red
Hero Glamour X Candy Blazing Red
Hero Glamour X Candy Blazing Red
# Hero Glamour X review# Hero Glamour X 125 review# Glamour X review# Glamour X 125 review# Hero Glamour review# Bike Reviews# bike-review# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

