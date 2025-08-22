Hero Glamour X First Ride Review: Now Gets Cruise Control, Ride Modes!

PHOTOGRAPHY: VAIBHAV DHANAWADE

The Hero Glamour has long been a trusted name in India’s commuter motorcycle segment. First launched in 2005, the Glamour quickly gained a loyal following for its reliable performance, fuel efficiency and appealing design. In fact, the Glamour has been India’s highest-selling 125 cc motorcycle for several years, before it was dethroned by the Honda CB Shine. Now, two decades after the first Glamour rolled out, Hero MotoCorp has reinvented the iconic motorcycle, now calling it the Hero Glamour X.

Flaunting segment-first features, a fresh and aggressive new design, and the proven powertrain from the Xtreme 125R, the Glamour X is ready to reclaim its crown. But does cruise control really matter on a 125 cc commuter motorcycle? Or will riders be drawn to cutting-edge tech like ride-by-wire and ride modes? Does it have the X Factor to get more commuters interested in it? These questions ran through my mind, as I turned the key and fired up the all-new Hero Glamour X for the first time.

Design, Ergonomics & Quality

The Hero Glamour X has dialled up its style like never before, taking a bold leap from its earlier avatars. It now looks more premium, with aggressive and sharp lines around the sleek LED headlight, giving it an attractive face, and sharper tank shrouds complemented by neat side panels and bodywork tapering to the tail section. The 790 mm seat height is approachable for most riders, while the long, well-cushioned seat ensures comfort for both rider and pillion.

However, the extended seat slightly disrupts the rear proportions. Despite a compact 1267 mm wheelbase, the noticeable gap between the slim 100-section rear tyre and the fender gives the tail section a slightly awkward stance from certain angles. Then, there are the rear-view mirrors. They offer decent visibility, but the distortion at the edges of the mirrors should have been addressed, especially on a bike Hero hopes will be a chart-topping success.

Features & Cruise Control

Taking centre stage in the cockpit is the new colour LCD instrument console. Visibility is excellent and all useful information is clearly laid out and easy to access. Featuring Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, the console is complemented by easy-to-use switches to navigate through all necessary information. And it offers practical and useful information, including dedicated trip fuel economy figures, trip distance, overall odometer readings, as well as instantaneous fuel consumption and overall average fuel consumption figures.

The left switch-cube features switches to navigate through the menus on the console, including a dedicated red button to switch through the three ride modes – Eco, Road and Power. The talking point on the features list however is cruise control – with a dedicated switch on the right switch-cube. The cruise control, however, can only be activated in speeds of between 30 kmph and 80 kmph, but more on that later.

Engine & Performance

What’s immediately noticeable is the refinement of the 124.7 cc engine, the same engine which is shared with the Xtreme 125R. The single-cylinder, air-cooled mill makes 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. with the Xtreme 125R, with identical output. Whether accelerating from a standstill to 60 kmph, or sitting at 80-85 kmph, the engine’s performance and refinement is commendable, and there are barely any unpleasant vibes even at high speeds, considering it’s a small 125 cc unit.

The clutch is light, the five gears slot into place with precision and accelerating through the gearbox is an experience which is devoid of any unpleasant vibrations, or stress. Fifty-five to 65 kilometres per hour is where the Glamour X is happiest, with enough punch in reserve to make a quick overtake and hit over 80 kmph. Out on the highway, 80 kmph is a relaxed speed to cover distances in a hurry, although when prodded, it will easily go beyond 105 kmph.

Ride Modes

The ride-by-wire system with the electronic throttle powers the three different maps for the ride modes – Eco, Road and Power. Throttle response is altered across the modes, with torque delivery spread out sooner and with more enthusiasm in Power mode, for better pulling ability. Road mode is more muted than Power, while Eco is clearly tuned for riders who want to short shift and ride in speeds of around 40-45 kmph.

Acceleration is muted in Eco mode as well and will serve those who are used to puttering around in traffic with no need for quick acceleration. Road mode is a good balance between the two, and those seeking performance and quick overtakes can choose Power mode. It is in Power mode where the engine feels rev happy and eager to build up torque and keen to climb up from 4,000 to 6,000 rpm where the meat of the performance is. Maximum speed is not limited in any mode, and in Power mode, I saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 108 kmph, before I ran out of an empty stretch of road.

Ride Quality & Dynamics

The Glamour X has comfortable ride quality, over all kinds of surfaces. The suspension, with a 30 mm telescopic front fork and 5-step adjustable hydraulic rear shocks, has been tuned for comfort over city roads. And it delivers a plush, commuter-friendly ride. The predictable handling inspired confidence, whether navigating traffic or cruising at moderate speeds. The well-balanced chassis and stable dynamics make it an ideal companion for daily commutes, negotiating through traffic and the occasional longer errand.

Braking Performance

Braking duties on the Glamour X are handled by a Combined Braking System (CBS), which links the front and rear brakes, activating both whether you use the rear brake pedal or front lever. Designed to enhance safety, especially for riders who rely heavily on the rear brake, CBS offers balanced stopping performance. However, it’s worth noting that while CBS improves braking efficiency, it doesn’t prevent wheel lock-up under hard or emergency braking, unlike more advanced systems like ABS.

Hero says, the company’s research shows that most of the target consumers of the Glamour X use the rear pedal for braking. And introducing single-channel ABS will not allow the system to have CBS, which is better in this scenario. Nevertheless, as the latest generation model of the Glamour name, a variant with single-channel ABS should have been offered, even at a slightly higher price, for those who appreciate the advantages even single-channel ABS brings to stopping performance.

Fuel Consumption

During our test ride, which included a 75 km loop through Jaipur traffic and back, the Hero Glamour X returned 43 kmpl as revealed in the information display. The test ride included high speed runs on the highway, as well as through morning traffic across Jaipur’s crowded streets. The test bike had little over 300 km on the odometer, and all-time fuel consumption figures revealed a 61 kmpl number. Overall, the Hero Glamour X should easily return between 50-55 kmpl in regular usage, and in different riding conditions.

The top-spec Hero Glamour X disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 99,999 (Ex-showroom)

Prices & Rivals

The Hero Glamour X is currently offered in two variants – Drum and Disc. The differences are in the front braking system, but the Drum variant also misses out on features like LED turn indicators, LED taillight, cruise control and a few other features.

The Hero Glamour X in Candy Blazing Red colour option.

The drum brake variant of the Hero Glamour X is priced at Rs. 89,999 (Ex-showroom), while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs. 99,999 (Ex-showroom). The Glamour has been one of Hero’s most successful brand names over the past decades, and now the Glamour X will need to unseat established rivals like the Honda CB Shine, and even take on other models like the TVS Raider.

Verdict

The Hero Glamour X brings a refreshing upgrade to the 125 cc commuter space, combining eye-catching design, a smooth and refined engine, and confidence-inspiring dynamics. Add to that segment-first features like ride modes and cruise control, and you’ve got a motorcycle that’s not just practical, but genuinely desirable.

It ticks all the boxes as a well-rounded 125 cc commuter motorcycle. But to really set it apart, what is missing is a variant with single-channel ABS, at least for the consumer who appreciates the value of that safety net. Apart from that minor miss, the Hero Glamour X has got all the makings of a standout in its segment – and more than enough charm to win over daily riders looking for a smart, capable companion.

Hero Glamour X Key Specifications:

Engine Type Single-Cylinder, Air-Cooled Displacement 124.7 cc Maximum Power 11.4 bhp @ 8250 rpm Peak Torque 10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm Front Wheel 80/100-18" TL Rear Wheel 100/80 - 18" TL Front Suspension 30 mm telescopic fork Rear Suspension 5-step adjustable hydraulic shocks Chassis Diamond Tubular Type Kerb Weight 125,5 kg (Drum), 127 kg (Disc)

