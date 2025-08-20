HomeNews & Reviews
Hero Glamour X 125 vs Glamour 125: What’s Different?

Just how different is the new Glamour X 125 when compared to the Glamour 125? We find out.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Glamour X is offered with a lot more features than the Glamour.
  • Both motorcycles are mechanically identical.
  • Glamour X gets a more powerful 125 cc engine.

Hero MotoCorp has just disrupted the 125 cc commuter segment in India with the launch of the Glamour X 125. The motorcycle represents a notable step forward for the company’s Glamour range, which has more or less used the same formula for years now. Positioned as a premium offering in the commuter segment, the Glamour X has many firsts to its credit, including being the first 125 cc bike to receive cruise control and ride-by-wire. However, Hero has confirmed that the standard Glamour 125 will remain on sale alongside the Glamour X for now. So, how different are the duo according to the spec sheet? We find out.

 

 

Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999
 

Design 

Hero Glamour X vs Glamour What s Different 1

The Glamour X 125 looks more premium than the standard Glamour 125

 

Being positioned as a more premium alternative to the standard Glamour, it is no surprise that Hero MotoCorp has given the Glamour X a more stylish design. The Glamour, which essentially sports a more conventional design, in line with other commuters, is rather plain-looking in comparison to the Glamour X.

 

With the latter, Hero has given it an edgier-looking headlamp setup, a visor, ‘X’ branding around the fuel tank and more angular, sculpted body panels. The rear, meanwhile, gets a taillamp setup which is quite similar to the one on the Karizma XMR. While a few elements, such as the alloy wheels, have clearly been carried over, the previously mentioned changes prove to be successful in distinguishing it as the more aspirational product.

 

Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X 125: What’s New?
 

Electronics and Features 

Hero Glamour X vs Glamour What s Different

Shown in image- Glamour 125 digital cluster (left), Glamour X 125 digital cluster (right)

 

The biggest differences between the two bikes are inarguably on the feature front. While both motorcycles get a digital instrument cluster, the unit on the Glamour X is a full-colour TFT which also gets features such as Bluetooth connectivity, brightness adjustment and turn-by-turn navigation.

Hero Glamour X Launched In India 2

The Glamour X is one of the most affordable motorcycles to get cruise control in India

 

On the electronics front, the biggest highlight is arguably the fact that the Glamour X comes with cruise control, a feature that is typically only seen on more premium, high-displacement motorcycles. With this, the commuter has become one of the most affordable models to feature cruise control in India. Other features on the Glamour X include ride-by-wire with three ride modes: Eco, Road, and Power. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero Xpulse 210: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

 

Cycle Parts

 

Both motorcycles remain identical on the mechanical front. The motorcycles’ underpinnings include a front telescopic fork and twin shocks at the rear. While Hero hasn’t revealed the braking specifications of the Glamour X, it will most likely be the same setup as the standard motorcycle, which includes either a front disc (240 mm diameter) or a front drum (130 mm diameter) paired with a rear drum (130 mm diameter). We have also come to learn that the new Glamour X will not feature ABS, much like the Glamour. Both motorcycles also ride on the same 18-inch alloy wheels. 

 

Powertrain

Hero Glamour X vs Glamour What s Different 2

The Glamour X 125 gets a more powerful engine than the Glamour 125

 

While both motorcycles are powered by 125 cc engines, the unit on the Glamour X is more powerful than the other, and is the same mill that powers the Xtreme 125. The power figures of the Glamour X are 11.40 bhp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, while the Glamour’s engine churns out 10.68 bhp and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. Both motorcycles come with a 5-speed gearbox.

 

Prices

 

Despite being equipped with many more features than the standard Glamour, the Glamour X’s price tag is not too different from the former’s. The Glamour X is offered in two variants- Drum and Disc, priced at Rs 89,999 and Rs 99,999, respectively. In contrast, the Glamour, also offered in two variants- Drum and Disc, is priced at Rs 87,198 and Rs 91,198, respectively. 

