Hero MotoCorp's Glamour Will Make a Comeback With Engine Upgrade

Hero MotoCorp is set to bring back an illustrious nameplate with the relaunch of the Hero Glamour in its BS6 Phase 2 avatar. The Hero Glamour BS6.2 will retain the classic design, with only minor updates such as new painted panels. The bike has a headlamp cowl, fuel tank extensions, and a single-piece seat, with a modern digital instrument console.

The 2023 Glamour is expected to have a 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. In the previous BS6 version, this engine delivered 10.73 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque. Furthermore, the updated bike will be compliant with the latest OBD2 regulations.



The bike retains its reliable suspension setup, featuring a 120 mm telescopic fork at the front and 5-step adjustable shock absorbers at the rear.





In terms of safety, the bike will retain its braking system, consisting of a front disc brake for stopping power and a conventional drum brake at the rear.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

Source