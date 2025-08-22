HomeNews & Reviews
Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 7.98 Lakh

The Pro Pack adds minor cosmetic enhancements over the standard Exter, along with a new paint finish.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 22, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Pro Pack offered from S+ trim onwards
  • Exter S+ Pro Pack costs about Rs 5,000 more than the standard variant
  • Gets minor cosmetic enhancements; SX(O) AMT gets Dash Cam

Hyundai has updated the Exter micro-SUV range with a new Pro Pack trim, which is now available from the S+ variant onwards. Prices for the Exter Pro Pack start at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), making it about Rs 5,000 more expensive than the standard S+ trim.
 

Also read: Second-Gen Hyundai Venue India Launch On October 24
 

Compared to the standard Exter, the Pro Pack trims get a slightly more muscular look courtesy of more prominent wheel arch cladding and silver side sill protector trim. Another differentiator between the standard Exter and the Exter Pro pack is a new matte colour option - Titan Grey Matte. Interestingly, the standard Exter is also offered in Titan Grey, albeit with a gloss finish.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade

 

Hyundai Exter Pro Pack 1

Exter Pro Pack gets more pronounced wheel arch cladding and, silver side sill garnish.

 

On the feature front, the only notable update is the addition of a Dash Cam on the SX(O) AMT Pro Pack variant. The feature was previously offered on the lower spec SX Tech and the top spec SX(O) Connect variants.
 

Also read: Genesis Finally Coming To India? Hyundai 'Strategically Evaluating' Launch Of Luxury Arm
 

Mechanically, there are no updates to the Exter Pro Pack, with the micro-SUV continuing to feature a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox as standard and with the option of an AMT. The Exter also gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit on select variants.
 

The Exter goes up against the Tata Punch in the micro-SUV segment.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Exter# Hyundai Exter prices# Hyundai Exter Pro Pack# Hyundai Exter Pro Pack price# New Hyundai Exter variants# Cars# Cover Story
Research More on Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Starts at ₹ 6 - 10.51 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Exter Specifications
View Exter Features

Popular Hyundai Models