Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 7.98 Lakh

Hyundai has updated the Exter micro-SUV range with a new Pro Pack trim, which is now available from the S+ variant onwards. Prices for the Exter Pro Pack start at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), making it about Rs 5,000 more expensive than the standard S+ trim.



Also read: Second-Gen Hyundai Venue India Launch On October 24



Compared to the standard Exter, the Pro Pack trims get a slightly more muscular look courtesy of more prominent wheel arch cladding and silver side sill protector trim. Another differentiator between the standard Exter and the Exter Pro pack is a new matte colour option - Titan Grey Matte. Interestingly, the standard Exter is also offered in Titan Grey, albeit with a gloss finish.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A Decade

Exter Pro Pack gets more pronounced wheel arch cladding and, silver side sill garnish.

On the feature front, the only notable update is the addition of a Dash Cam on the SX(O) AMT Pro Pack variant. The feature was previously offered on the lower spec SX Tech and the top spec SX(O) Connect variants.



Also read: Genesis Finally Coming To India? Hyundai 'Strategically Evaluating' Launch Of Luxury Arm



Mechanically, there are no updates to the Exter Pro Pack, with the micro-SUV continuing to feature a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox as standard and with the option of an AMT. The Exter also gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit on select variants.



The Exter goes up against the Tata Punch in the micro-SUV segment.