Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 7.98 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on August 22, 2025
Highlights
- New Pro Pack offered from S+ trim onwards
- Exter S+ Pro Pack costs about Rs 5,000 more than the standard variant
- Gets minor cosmetic enhancements; SX(O) AMT gets Dash Cam
Hyundai has updated the Exter micro-SUV range with a new Pro Pack trim, which is now available from the S+ variant onwards. Prices for the Exter Pro Pack start at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom), making it about Rs 5,000 more expensive than the standard S+ trim.
Compared to the standard Exter, the Pro Pack trims get a slightly more muscular look courtesy of more prominent wheel arch cladding and silver side sill protector trim. Another differentiator between the standard Exter and the Exter Pro pack is a new matte colour option - Titan Grey Matte. Interestingly, the standard Exter is also offered in Titan Grey, albeit with a gloss finish.
Exter Pro Pack gets more pronounced wheel arch cladding and, silver side sill garnish.
On the feature front, the only notable update is the addition of a Dash Cam on the SX(O) AMT Pro Pack variant. The feature was previously offered on the lower spec SX Tech and the top spec SX(O) Connect variants.
Mechanically, there are no updates to the Exter Pro Pack, with the micro-SUV continuing to feature a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a manual gearbox as standard and with the option of an AMT. The Exter also gets the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit on select variants.
The Exter goes up against the Tata Punch in the micro-SUV segment.
