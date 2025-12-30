Most Affordable Cars In India With Air Purifier
- Air purifiers are mostly integrated within the HVAC system
- Some of the cars also gets a real-time AQI display
- Models include compact SUVs, MPVs and more
With air pollution levels continuing to rise, air purifiers have become a common addition to many homes. But if breathing cleaner air is truly a priority, it’s equally important to pay attention to the air quality inside your car, where many of us spend hours every day in traffic. This is where in-car air purification systems come into focus.
Apart from basic PM2.5 cabin air filters, which are a passive filtration component, most of the cars listed here offer proper air purification systems that go a step further. These setups typically use a combination of HEPA and activated carbon filters, ionisers, and in some cases UV-based sterilisation, to actively reduce bacteria, allergens and harmful pollutants inside the cabin. Here’s a look at some of the most affordable options in India that come with built-in air purifiers.
Kia Sonet – Rs 10.80 lakh
The Kia Sonet is the most affordable model here to offer a built-in air purifier. Available from the HTX variant onwards, which is priced from Rs 10.80 lakh (ex-showroom), Kia’s Smart Pure Air system actively filters cabin air and also provides real-time air quality feedback, allowing occupants to monitor pollution levels inside the car.
Tata Nexon – Rs 12.45 lakh
The Tata Nexon offers a more comprehensive in-car air purification system starting from the Fearless trim. The setup includes HEPA and activated carbon filtration along with UV-based sterilisation. It actively targets pollutants, bacteria and allergens, while displaying real-time air quality inside the cabin.
Hyundai Verna – Rs 14.35 lakh
The Hyundai Verna is equipped with an integrated air purifier from the SX (O) variant onwards. Part of the brand’s Auto Healthy Air system, it works with the climate control to filter fine particles and pollutants.
Kia Syros – Rs 14.56 lakh
The Kia Syros also gets a factory-fitted air purifier, which is just like the one in the Sonet, sitting at the central floor console. Offered on the top-spec HTX+ trim, which is priced from Rs 14.56 lakh (ex-showroom), the system is designed to improve in-cabin air quality.
Hyundai Creta – Rs 14.94 lakh
The Hyundai Creta is equipped with its Auto Healthy Air Purifier from the SX variant onwards, priced at Rs 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Integrated into the automatic climate control system, it features haptic controls, a built-in perfume diffuser, and a real-time display that shows air pollutant and dust levels on the armrest. The system uses a HEPA filter to effectively trap PM2.5 and PM10 particles.
Kia Carens Clavis – Rs 17.72 lakh
Just like how it works in other Kia cars, the Carens Clavis also gets an air purifier dubbed Smart Pure Air Purifier. It is offered from the HTX trim onwards, which is priced from Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Hector – Rs 18.59 lakh
The MG Hector offers a built-in air purification system in its top-spec Savy Pro trim. This setup includes a PM2.5-grade purifier, an AQI monitor and an ioniser, working together to reduce fine dust, allergens and airborne contaminants.
