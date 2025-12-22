Cars With Heated Seats Under Rs. 50 Lakh: Your Winter Comfort Wishlist
- Hyundai Verna is the most affordable car with heated seats
- More premium cars also get heated ORVMs and heated steering
- Some imported cars get heating but miss out on ventilation
With the arrival of winters we are on the lookout for more features that can make our drives more comfortable in the cold weather. One of the features that is a boon when it comes to low outside temperatures are heated seats. While ventilated seats have become quite common even in cars that cost below Rs. 10 lakh, there are only a handful of choices that come with heated seats if you’re looking to spend under Rs. 50 lakh. Here are a few options.
Hyundai Verna
The new generation of Hyundai Verna when launched back in 2023 surprised everyone by offering seat heating in addition to seat ventilation making it the most affordable car in the market to come with this feature. The good thing is that its not just the top SX(O) trim that gets heated seats but also the recently launched SX+ which is priced starting at Rs. 13.31 lakh, ex-showroom. Both the front seats get heating which also makes it the only car in the segment to get this feature. The Ioniq5 is another Hyundai in India that gets heated seats.
Also Read: Winter Car Care Tips: How to Keep Your Vehicle Up And Running In Cold Weather
VW Tiguan R Line
Volkswagen launched the new generation Tiguan in India earlier this year in form of a single and feature rich R Line trim. The SUV came loaded with tech and features and even though it missed out electric seats as well as seat ventilation, features like heated front seats and heated steering have been provided as standard. The seat heating function is integrated with the Sport seats and if you decide to buy this SUV, it will cost you Rs. 45.73 lakh, ex-showroom. The Golf GTi is another car in VW India range that gets heated front seats.
Skoda Kodiaq
The Skoda Kodiaq 3-row SUV shares its drivetrain with the VW Tiguan but gets 2 trims instead of one - Sportline and L&K. Seat hating function is provided in both while electric settings and ventilation may depend on the trim you’re choosing. The Kodiaq is priced starting at Rs. 39.99 lakh ex-showroom and unlike the Tiguan it is not imported to India but is assembled locally. The SUV gets accessible and customisable seat heating buttons which makes it easier to use this feature. Recently launched Octavia RS also comes equipped with heated seats.
Also Read: Subcompact SUVs In India With Highest Boot Space
BYD Seal/Sealion
Electric twins from Chinese carmaker BYD the Seal and Sealion also come with heating function on the front seats. The cabins of both these cars landed with features but when it comes to peak winter, heated seats add a whole new dimension. The good thing is that this feature is available as standard across all variants. While the Seal is priced starting at Rs. 41 lakh, the Sealion range begins at Rs. 48.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Both the EVs come with RWD as well AWD models with a claimed range of more than 600 kms.
MG Gloster
The full size SUV from MG Motor, the Gloster also gets a heating function along with ventilation and massage feature on front seats. All variants of the SUV including the special editions like Desert Storm and Snow Storm are equipped with this feature. For better visibility the Gloster also comes with heated ORVMs that aid in a safer drive during foggy conditions. The Gloster range starts at Rs. 38.33 lakh, ex-showroom. The flagship of the brand, the M9 Luxury MPV also comes with heated seats and a massage function.
