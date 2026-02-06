Tata Sierra Bookings Cross 1 Lakh Mark; Production Ramped Up

Tata Motors has stated that bookings for its recently launched Sierra have crossed the one-lakh mark, with the company now shifting its focus towards increasing production and improving supply to meet demand.



Speaking during a media call to announce the company’s Q3 FY26 performance, Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra stated, “We had declared 70,000 bookings for the Sierra on day one. Bookings have been pouring in, and have now moved into 'six-digit numbers, ' and production is currently being ramped up."

The company is increasing output in stages and is working closely with its supplier network to address supply-side challenges. “We are in the ramp-up phase. Every month, we are trying to get more supplies from suppliers. There are first-level challenges at the supplier end, especially for castings and some powertrain parts,” Chandra noted.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Review: India’s New Favourite?

Increasing production of the Sierra is also expected to help Tata Motors improve supply levels. According to a few dealer networks, the average waiting period for the SUV currently stands at around three to four months, depending on the variant.

Tata Motors introduced the Sierra in November last year, bringing back the well-known nameplate after a long gap. The mid-size SUV competes in a crowded segment that includes models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the recently launched Victoris, among others.

Going forward, Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelifted Punch EV, while the all-electric version of the Sierra is slated to arrive later this year as well.