Tata Sierra Smart Plus Revealed In Official Pictures: What Do You Get For Rs 11.49 Lakh?

The reborn Tata Sierra has certainly turned heads in recent months. Launched in India last month, Tata only recently opened bookings for its SUV, walking away with 70,000-plus confirmed orders ahead of deliveries commencing in January. But while everyone will have their eyes on the top model with all its bells and whistles, what would someone get if they went for the base variant? Well, let’s take a look.

On the outside, buyers will be lacking in exterior colour choice. Buyers have three exterior finishes to pick from - Pristine White, Pure Grey & Coorg Cloud. Unlike in some other SUVs, the base model does get the full-width light bar along the upper edge of the blacked-out grille and the slim LED headlamps. Around the sides, the base model gets black finished steel wheels, though you still get the flush sitting door handles, and the C-pillar has been blacked out in a bid to harken back to the original Sierra’s large rear side windows.

At the rear, here too, you get the full LED taillamp set-up replete with a lightbar.



It's on the inside where the base Sierra’s flash value drops. There’s no infotainment system; a basic LED readout-style digital instrument cluster and the AC controls, shared with other Tata models, only offer basic adjustments for fan speed, heating and cooling.

You get grey fabric seat upholstery with both front and rear outer passengers getting adjustable headrests - no headrest for the centre passenger. Comfort touches for the rear include sunblinds on the windows and rear AC vents on the centre floor console, though curiously, the Sierra in base trim lacks seatback pockets.

A nice touch is height adjustment for the seat belts for the front passengers and a three-point seat belt for the rear centre passenger.

As for the features not visible in the images, the Sierra gets all-wheel disc brakes, the headlamps get a follow-me-home function, there’s also central locking with a folding key, electronic parking brake, 45W Type C USB charge port up front, tilt & telescopic adjustment for the steering, 6 airbags, ESP, ABS, traction control and rear parking sensors.



On the engine front, the base variant of the Sierra is available with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel units, both paired with manual gearboxes only. The Sierra Smart is priced at Rs 11.49 lakh for the petrol and Rs 12.99 lakh for the diesel model.

All prices, ex-showroom