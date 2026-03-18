2026 Renault Duster Hybrid Sold Out For 2026

Renault India has paused bookings for the hybrid version of the all-new Duster, even before announcing its price in India. The carmaker confirmed that the strong hybrid variant is already sold out for 2026. The update came alongside the announcement of prices for the new-generation Duster. While the hybrid is still some time away from launch – expected around Diwali – it has already seen a significant number of pre-bookings.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh

Speaking at the unveil, Francisco Hidalgo, Vice President, Renault India, said, “We have seen an overwhelming response to the hybrid powertrain. As of now, we are sold out for this year and are actively working on increasing capacity.”

What stands out is that the hybrid variant has generated this level of interest despite not yet having an official price. Renault says demand is driven largely by urban markets, with around 39 per cent of bookings in metro cities opting for the hybrid version.

For now, Renault has stopped taking fresh orders for the hybrid and plans to reopen bookings closer to its launch. The company is also evaluating ways to increase production to meet the demand.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster: In Pictures

The new Duster, which marks the return of the nameplate to India, has been launched with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a new design, updated features and multiple powertrain options, including the upcoming hybrid.

Once introduced, the Duster hybrid will join the turbo-petrol variants in a lineup spread across five trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Tap here to know what each trim has to offer, along with its price and engine option, respectively.