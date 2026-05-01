India’s First Barrier-Free Tolling System Inaugurated In Gujarat
- System uses number plate recognition and FASTag readers to seamlessly collect toll
- Reduces the need for vehicles to halt at a toll booth
- Setup on NH-48 between Surat and Bharuch
India now has its first operational barrier-free tolling system on National Highway 48. The system, called the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) barrier-less tolling system, has been inaugurated at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza located between Surat and Bharuch.
Also read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link: All You Need To Know
As per information shared by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the new MLFF toll plaza uses automatic number plate recognition and FASTag readers to actively deduct toll from vehicles as it passes through the plaza without needing the vehicle to stop. While full details are not yet shared, the system is likely to work in conjunction with the existing toll plaza on the national highway, with vehicles with black listed FASTags or using FASTags with insufficient balance likely being halted at the plaza to pay double toll.
The system uses automated number plate recognition tech and FASTag readers to identify vehicles and deduct tolls.
Tweeting on the launch of the MLFF, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, tweeted, “The introduction of MLFF marks a significant step towards digitising the tolling ecosystem and modernising National Highway infrastructure to global standards. This transformative system will reduce travel time, ease congestion, improve fuel efficiency, lower vehicular emissions, and minimise human intervention in toll operations.”
Also Read: Meerut To Prayagraj In 6 Hours; Ganga Expressway Set To Open On April 29
While the Chorayasi Toll Plaza is the first in India to use the MLFF barrier-free toll collection system, reports online say that the system could soon also be launched at the Mundka Toll Plaza on NH-344M in Delhi.
Image credit: DeshGujarat on X
Related News
Latest Cars
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.49 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- Honda City New GenExpected Price₹ 12 - 16.07 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-09
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | May 1, 2026India’s First Barrier-Free Tolling System Inaugurated In GujaratThe system has been installed at the Chorayasi Toll Plaza on the Surat to Bharuch section of NH-48.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | May 1, 2026Auto Sales April 2026: Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia Start New FY On Positive NoteHyundai reported its best-ever sales for April 2026, but still lagged behind Tata and Mahindra, who continued to hold second and third place.4 mins read
- car&bike Team | Apr 30, 2026Bajaj Pulsar NS400z Price Slashed By Rs 14,000The updated 349 cc Puslar NS400z is now priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Apr 30, 2026Oben Rorr Evo Launched At Rs 1 LakhIntroductory prices are valid for the first 10,000 units, following which prices will be hiked by Rs 25,000.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Apr 30, 2026Ferrari Purosangue Handling Speciale Revealed With New Active SuspensionFerrari’s first four-door, four-seater gets a special handling package with active suspension to make it more dynamic to drive.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Apr 30, 2026Royal Enfield Is Testing E85-Ready Classic 350 - Spy PhotosThe test bike was spied on public roads just days after the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways released a draft notification for E85 and E100 ethanol blending.1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Apr 29, 2026Toyota Innova Hycross Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Choosing The Right Three Row Family MoverIn a battle of three-row cars the electric Mahindra XEV 9S takes on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Which one ticks more boxes?1 min read
- Janak Sorap | Apr 26, 2026BMW F 450 GS First Ride Review: Almost A Proper GS With Big Bike DNANew 420cc twin, premium build, feature-loaded and Easy Ride Clutch — but does it deliver where it truly matters?8 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 25, 20262026 MG Majestor Review: Bold, Feature-Packed And Off-Road ReadyWe spent time with the MG Majestor to see how much of an improvement it is over the Gloster, and whether it can take on the segment leader – Toyota Fortuner.9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Apr 23, 2026Vega Bolt Bluetooth Smart Helmet Review: Smart, Simple, And FunctionalThe Vega Bolt Bluetooth Smart Helmet is a practical take on connected riding gear, aimed at commuters and riders who want integrated functionality without the hassle of add-ons.6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Apr 20, 2026Hero Destini 110 Vs TVS Jupiter 110 Comparison ReviewThe Hero Destini 110 and the TVS Jupiter 110 both sit in the same price bracket and target the same buyer. But they take different approaches. Which 110 cc scooter should you buy?9 mins read