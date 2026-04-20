Hero Destini 110 Vs TVS Jupiter 110 Comparison Review
- The TVS Jupiter 110 & Hero Destini 110 have similar starting prices
- Hero Destini 110 has marginally better fuel efficiency
- TVS Jupiter 110 has more variants with better features
PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN
In India, the 110 cc scooter isn’t just a commuter — it’s family transport, grocery carrier, office shuttle and weekend errand partner all rolled into one. It’s the machine that has to start every morning without fuss, sip fuel gently, glide through traffic and still be comfortable enough for a pillion and a bag full of vegetables.
Also Read: Hero Destini 110 Review
And in this fiercely competitive space, the Hero Destini 110 and the TVS Jupiter 110 both are trying to grab some volumes from segment leader Honda Activa.
Also Read: 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 Review
The ever-popular TVS Jupiter 110 has built its reputation on practicality, refinement and sheer everyday usability. It’s been a consistent favourite for years.
The updated and sharper Hero Destini 110 promises improved efficiency, fresh styling and a renewed focus on comfort and value.
Both are 110 cc. Both target the heart of India’s commuter market. Both claim to be the smarter everyday choice. But which one truly delivers the better ride, better mileage and better value for your money in 2026?
Design
The Hero Destini 110 plays it safe with its retro-inspired silhouette, with chrome touches that appeal strongly to older buyers. It also boasts of metal bodywork, at least in the front fender and side panels – something which some consumers in this segment seem to prefer.
The design of the Destini 110’s tail section though looks a tad busy with its multi-layered treatment. It’s something which adds more elements than make it look tidy.
The TVS Jupiter 110 on the other hand, has a cleaner, more premium look with integrated DRL turn indicators and feels more universally appealing across age groups.
In proportions and stance too, it’s the Jupiter 110 which looks sleeker and more appealing. In my book, in this comparison, the TVS Jupiter 110 aces the looks department, by a fair margin.
Features
On the features list too, the Destini 110 is modest – an analogue speedometer with a small built-in digital screen with limited features and read-outs. There’s no Bluetooth connectivity, no access to navigation or any “smart” features, even in the top-end ZX variant.
There’s a multi-function ignition key offering remote fuel filler lid opening, which is placed externally, as well as remote seat hatch opening, straight from the ignition key. The Destini 110 also features a kick-start lever, something which is rarely seen in modern scooters, but many riders may find it to be an useful addition.
The Jupiter 110 offers a more comprehensive features list, particularly in the variants with TVS SmartXconnect – opening up smartphone pairing, turn-by-turn navigation and a long list of features on the full-digital instrument console.
The TVS Jupiter 110 also offers a multi-function key, with remote seat hatch operation, as well as remote fuel filler lid opening, which is placed on the inside of the front apron – with the fuel tank now moved below the footboard.
The Jupiter 110 also boasts of a rear brake clasp – a handy thing to have while parking the scooter on an incline.
Practicality
The TVS Jupiter 110 wins comfortably here. It offers a massive 33 litres of underseat boot space, a wider footboard, a retractable hook, and optional Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation on higher variants.
The Destini 110 counters with a boot light, but its underseat storage space is just 19 litres.
Comfort
It’s a split verdict here. Both scooters offer similar accessibility with 770 mm seat heights. The TVS Jupiter 110 offers a better, more neutral riding position for the rider.
The Hero Destini 110, however, edges ahead for pillion comfort thanks to its longer 780 mm seat and pillion back rest on the ZX variant. Rider comfort though is better on the TVS.
Performance & Ride
Both scooters offer smooth and refined performance from their single-cylinder engines. Maximum speedometer-indicated speed is more or less similar – at around 92 kmph, but the TVS Jupiter 110 feels more urgent off the throttle and stays composed at higher speeds with less engine harshness.
The integrated starter motor, or ISG, of the TVS Jupiter not just ensures a quiet electric start of the motor but also doubles up as a start-stop system and provides a “boost” of additional torque when you twist the throttle hard. It's something like a mild hybrid system, not very noticeable, but compared to the Destini 110, the Jupiter 110 does feel more eager when you twist the throttle.
The Destini 110 boasts of a wider 100-section rear tyre, and with its higher 114 kg kerb weight, it offers good stability, but the front end feels a tad bouncy when you hit broken roads.
Comparatively, the Jupiter's low-mounted fuel tank lowers the centre of gravity, giving it better stability and a noticeably smoother ride over broken roads.
Key Specifications:
|Hero Destini 110
|TVS Jupiter 110
|Engine Displacement
|110.9 cc
|113.3 cc
|Maximum Power
|8.05 bhp @ 7,250 rpm
|7.91 bhp @ 6,500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|8.7 Nm @ 5,750 rpm
|9.8 Nm @ 5,000 rpm (with iGo Assist)
9.2 Nm @ 5,000 rpm (without Assist)
|Ground Clearance
|162 mm
|163 mm
|Kerb Weight
|114 kg
|105 kg
|Boot Space
|19 litres
|33 litres
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|5.3 litres
|5.1 litres
|Front Tyre
|90/90-12
|90/90-12
|Rear Tyre
|100/80-12
|90/90-12
Fuel Efficiency
The Hero Destini 110 pulls ahead here, and in our tests in mixed riding conditions, it returned 52 kmpl, even with a heavy hand on the throttle. In the same riding conditions – including traffic, highways and rush hour traffic, the Jupiter 110 managed to return 49 kmpl in our tests.
Verdict
The Hero Destini 110 is a solid, no-frills choice if fuel efficiency and simplicity are your priorities. But if better performance, superior dynamics, more storage and smarter features are what you’re looking for, then it’s difficult to look beyond the TVS Jupiter 110.
Even though it costs Rs. 5,000-6,000 more at the top variant, it's the TVS Jupiter 110 which is our pick, in this comparison, and offers a far better all-round experience.
Hero Destini 110 Variants & Prices:
|VARIANT
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|Hero Destini 110 ZX
|Rs. 82,000
|Hero Destini 110 VX
|Rs. 73,300
TVS Jupiter 110 Variants & Prices:
|VARIANT
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|TVS JUPITER 110 DRUM
|Rs. 73,750
|TVS JUPITER 110 DRUM ALLOY
|Rs. 79,825
|TVS JUPITER 110 DRUM SMARTXCONNECT
|Rs. 83,875
|TVS JUPITER 110 DISC SMARTXCONNECT
|Rs. 87,275
|TVS JUPITER 110 SPECIAL EDITION
|Rs. 88,625
Watch the video comparison review:
Hero Destini 110 vs TVS Jupiter 110 Image Gallery:
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