Skoda Peaq SUV Exterior Revealed In Design Sketches; Unveil On June 23

Skoda has released the first design sketches of the upcoming Peaq electric SUV ahead of its global debut on June 23. The model was previously seen in heavily camouflaged form during road testing earlier this year, but the latest sketches offer the clearest look yet at its exterior design. Based on the Vision 7S concept, the Peaq will become Skoda's largest production model and the brand's new flagship EV.

Skoda Peaq: Exterior

The sketches suggest that the production model has stayed largely faithful to the test vehicles seen earlier. Up front, the Peaq features a broad, upright fascia with a slim light bar spanning the width of the nose. Vertically stacked lighting elements sit lower down on the bumper, while the lower section incorporates a wide intake area with vertical detailing. Some of these design cues are also visible on the camouflaged prototypes.

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In profile, the Peaq adopts a long-wheelbase silhouette with short overhangs and a relatively flat roofline. The overall shape seen in the sketches closely matches the test vehicles, including the pronounced shoulder line, squared wheel arches and thick rear pillar treatment. Large aerodynamic alloy wheels feature in the design sketches, while the prototypes appear to wear production-ready aero-style wheels of a similar design.

The rear design also appears largely unchanged between the sketches and prototypes. Slim horizontal taillamps extend into vertical lighting elements. The SUV also gets a roof spoiler and a near-upright tailgate.

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Skoda Peaq: Dimensions

Measuring close to 4,900mm in length and sitting on a 2,965mm wheelbase, the Peaq will be the largest vehicle in Skoda's line-up. It will be offered in both five- and seven-seat layouts. The five-seat version will provide up to 935 litres of boot space, while the seven-seat model will offer 299 litres with all rows in place. A 37-litre front storage (frunk) is also part of the offering.

Skoda Peaq: Interior

Although the interior remains under wraps for now, Skoda has previously confirmed that the Peaq will feature a 10-inch digital driver's display and a 13.6-inch vertically oriented touchscreen infotainment system running Skoda's latest Android-based software. Available features will include Google Maps, YouTube, Spotify integration, a digital key and an optional head-up display.

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Skoda Peaq: Powertrain and Battery Pack

Powertrain options will include three variants – 60, 90 and 90x – producing between 201 bhp and 295 bhp. The entry-level Peaq 60 will get a 63 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-wheel-drive setup, offering over 460 km of range. It develops 201 bhp, can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and has a top speed of 160 kmph. It also supports DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent in under 27 minutes.

Stepping up to the Peaq 90 brings a larger 91 kWh battery pack and a more powerful rear-wheel-drive motor producing 282 bhp. Skoda claims a range of over 600 km, while the 0 to 100 kmph sprint takes 7.1 seconds. Top speed is rated at 180 kmph, and a 10-80 per cent DC fast charge can be completed in under 28 minutes.

At the top of the range sits the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Peaq 90x. Producing 295 bhp, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds and shares the larger 91 kWh battery pack with the 90 variant. Skoda claims a range of over 600 km, while DC fast charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes under 28 minutes. The 90x also has a top speed of 180 kmph.

Skoda Peaq: Will It Come To India?

The Peaq will sit at the top of Skoda’s expanding EV range, above the Enyaq, Elroq and the recently unveiled Epiq. As for India, the brand showcased the Vision 7S concept – on which the Peaq is based – at Auto Expo 2025. While the company has yet to confirm plans for the Peaq, it has previously spoken about introducing a locally developed mass-market EV for India. Whether the Peaq eventually joins that lineup remains to be seen.