2027 Suzuki Hayabusa Receives Three New Colours

Suzuki has taken the wraps off the 2027 Hayabusa in the international market, giving its flagship sport tourer a cosmetic refresh with three new colour options. Apart from the updated paint schemes, the motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged, carrying forward the same engine, chassis, and electronics package as before.

The 2027 Hayabusa will be offered in two new standard colourways – Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Reflective Blue. Meanwhile, joining them is a Special Edition finished in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Oort Gray with contrasting red highlights. The Special Edition additionally comes with few exclusive touches that include exclusive badging, a raised Suzuki emblem on the fuel tank, black-finished exhaust end caps and a colour-matched solo seat cowl fitted as part of the package.

Power to the Hayabusa continues from the same 1,340cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that develops 190 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The motor continues to be paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bidirectional quickshifter. The motorcycle also retains Suzuki's Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), which includes multiple riding modes, traction control, launch control, cruise control, cornering ABS, and several other rider aids.

In India, the Suzuki Hayabusa currently retails at a sticker price of ₹18.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the Indian arm of Suzuki is yet to confirmed if the new colours will make it to our shores, one can be rest assured for the new liveries to make it here in the near future.