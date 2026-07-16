Studds Trooper Trail Flip-Up Helmet Launched in India at Rs 2,125

Studds has introduced the new Trooper Trail flip-up helmet in India at a price of Rs 2,125 (inclusive of taxes). The latest addition focuses on refreshed styling while retaining the same modular design, safety features and comfort offered by the standard Trooper helmet. It is the seventh graphic edition in the company's Trooper range.

The Trooper Trail gets an all-new graphic theme inspired by trail riding and adventure touring, angular lines and layered diagonal patterns that flow from the top of the shell towards the chin section. The helmet is offered in six colour combinations: White-Blue/Red, Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue, Grey-Black/Orange, Black-Grey/Red, Grey-Black/Grey and Black-Grey/Fluorescent Yellow. Buyers can choose between gloss and matte finishes across the range.

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Among these, the Black-Grey/Chameleon Blue variant stands out with a colour-shifting finish that changes between blue and teal depending on the lighting and viewing angle, making it the first Trooper edition to receive this paint treatment.

The Trooper Trail continues with the same flip-up chin mechanism, allowing riders to lift the front section without removing the helmet. It features a high-impact ABS shell, an EPS liner with regulated-density foam, a scratch-resistant visor with a tool-free quick-release mechanism and carries both ISI/BIS and DOT certifications. Additional features include UV-resistant paint, a quick-release chin strap and a rust-resistant stainless-steel buckle.

Available in Medium, Large and Extra-Large sizes, the STUDDS Trooper Trail is now on sale through authorised Studds dealerships as well as online retail channels.