STUDDS Helios Effect Helmet Launched At Rs. 3,445
- New variant of Studds' flagship helmet launched
- Studds Helios Effect meets ISI, DOT certifications
- Studds Helios Effect priced at Rs. 3,445
STUDDS Accessories has launched the Helios Effect helmet, a new variant of the brand’s flagship full-face helmet. The Helios Effect joins the existing line-up of Studds Helios range which includes the Unicolor, D1 Asphalt, D2 Circuit and Superman Editions. The Studds Helios Effect meets ISI (BIS) and DOT certifications of safety compliance and is priced from Rs. 3,445, inclusive of all taxes, and is available in six colours in both gloss and matte finishes.
Also Read: Helmet Certifications Explained
The helmet comes with high-impact ABS shell with an aerodynamic spoiler for stability. It also comes with a silicone-coated dual visor system comprising a clear outer visor and an inner smoked sun visor. According to STUDDS, a specialised anti-fog film has been bonded to the inner face of the visor which resists fogging for 100 seconds, maintaining clear sightlines in cold, humid and wet conditions.
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The helmet’s impact liner is constructed from regulated density expanded polystyrene with zones of varying density that is said to distribute and absorb impact energy differently depending on where a collision force is applied. The outer shell is injection moulded from high-impact engineering thermoplastic, selected for its ability to withstand external forces while keeping the overall weight of the helmet in check.
The interior liner uses hypoallergenic material that minimises the risk of skin irritation during extended wear, a consideration for use in hot and humid conditions. The liner is removable and can be swapped out when needed. Dedicated recesses in the cheek pads have been designed to accommodate spectacle arms without creating pressure points for riders who wear glasses to use the helmet comfortable through long rides.
Also Read: How To Choose the Right Helmet?
Other features include built-in ear pockets in the liner to accept audio devices and intercom speakers, allowing electronics to be fitted easily. The STUDDS Helios Effect weighs 1.4 kg and is available in three head sizes: Medium (57 cm), Large (58 cm) and Extra-Large (60 cm).
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