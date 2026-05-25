Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo DCT Road Test Review: The Solid Middle Ground

If there were an award for a comeback of the decade, Brendan Fraser has already got one. If there was another, it should undoubtedly go to the new Renault Duster. We first drove it in March and came back impressed. However, with the Duster, there are a few engine options. For starters, there’s the underwhelming (at least on paper) 1.0-litre from the Kiger, then there’s a strong hybrid, but it’s coming later this year. So the only viable engine option for now is the 1.3-litre turbo, which can be had with a manual or a DCT automatic. We had the latter over a few days, and here’s a detailed Road Test review of it.

Styling And Substance

There’s something reassuring about the way the new Renault Duster looks. In an era where most SUVs are slowly turning into tall hatchbacks with angry headlights, the Duster still carries itself like an actual SUV. Flat bonnet, chunky proportions, stout stance. It has that old-school toughness which instantly makes you want to take the longer route home, through places where roads don’t even exist.

The moment you get behind the wheel, the seating position reminds you what the original Duster did so well. You sit high, visibility is excellent, and the bonnet stretches ahead with purpose. It gives you that commanding feeling many modern compact SUVs simply don’t. The cabin itself is a mix of clever ideas and unmistakable French quirks. Some things work brilliantly, but some things need getting used to.

For instance, the steering wheel feels fantastic. The shape, thickness and button layout are spot on. The digital driver’s display is crisp and informative, too, although the interface has odd blank spaces and only one trip meter, which feels unnecessarily restrictive.

Then there’s the audio control stalk mounted behind the steering wheel. Initially, you’ll spend a few seconds searching for it every time you want to change volume. But after a while, it oddly becomes charming. It’s different, yes, but also surprisingly intuitive once you get it into your muscle memory.

Not everything is perfect, though. The centre console eats into left knee space and makes resting your leg uncomfortable during long drives. It’s a small ergonomic miss in an otherwise thoughtfully designed cabin. On the other hand, the seats deserve special mention. They’re firm in the European sense, properly supportive, and the bolstering is excellent. Even the seat ventilation works exceptionally well, something many expensive cars still struggle to get right in Indian conditions.

1.3 Turbo

Under the hood sits the familiar 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 160 bhp. And immediately, one thing stands out: it feels refined. At idle and low speeds, vibrations are almost non-existent. The four-cylinder nature gives it a smoothness many smaller turbo-petrol engines lack today. Ironically, though, while it feels refined, it doesn’t sound particularly polished. There’s a slightly gruff tone to it, which doesn’t quite match the smoothness you feel from behind the wheel.

But once you move past the sound, this engine becomes deeply impressive. In the city, there’s enough low-end torque to keep things relaxed. Drive with a light throttle and it behaves almost like a naturally aspirated engine. The turbo lag exists below 2,000 rpm, but it never becomes intrusive during regular commuting.

But push harder, and the personality changes completely. The strong mid-range punches through with enthusiasm, and suddenly this sensible SUV starts feeling properly quick. It may not be as explosive or razor-sharp as the Volkswagen Group’s 1.5 TSI engines, but it comes surprisingly close.

DCT Done Right

The 7-speed wet-clutch DCT is another highlight. It is smooth at low speeds and is quick enough during overtakes. And overall, generally very polished. Unlike many dual-clutch gearboxes that may sometimes feel jerky in traffic, this one behaves maturely most of the time. The only noticeable flaw is the occasional lurch while moving off from a standstill. Beyond that, it’s genuinely difficult to fault. And importantly, the gearbox complements the engine’s character beautifully. In relaxed driving, shifts happen seamlessly in the background. Start attacking open roads, and the gearbox responds quickly enough to keep the engine in its sweet spot.

Highway Manners

Out on the highway, the Duster feels happiest cruising around 100 kmph. At these speeds, the engine settles around 2,000 rpm, barely stressed, with plenty of power still available for overtakes. And this is where the Duster starts reminding you why the original became such a cult favourite in India.

The ride quality is simply superb. It’s firm, yes, but incredibly absorbent. Bad roads, expansion joints, potholes, broken patches, or anything in between, the suspension deals with everything with a maturity most monocoque SUVs still struggle to achieve. There’s a fluidity to the way the body settles after impacts that instantly builds confidence. Even at higher speeds, stability feels rock solid. Body movement is controlled, predictable and reassuring.

The steering also deserves a special mention. It has proper weight, communicates well, and feels wonderfully natural on long drives. It isn’t hyper-aggressive like some German SUVs, but it strikes a sweet balance between comfort and involvement.

Real-World Mileage Figures

Using the tank-to-tank method, the Duster returned 9.2 kmpl in city driving after covering 78.9 km. On the highway, over 94.5 kms, the figure improved to 15.5 kmpl. What’s interesting is that the MID displayed noticeably more optimistic numbers. During the city run, the indicated efficiency hovered around 11 kmpl, while the highway run showed nearly 19 kmpl. So realistically, expect the actual fuel efficiency to be around 3 kmpl lower than what the car indicates.

Conclusion

If cars like the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are aimed squarely at driving enthusiasts with sharper handling and stiffer setups, and rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder focus more on family comfort, the Duster sits right in the middle. It’s engaging enough to make enthusiastic drivers smile, yet comfortable enough to keep families happy.

It doesn’t have the gimmicks to impress you, instead it capitalises on its fundamental, i.e. ride quality, stability, steering feel, driving position and effortless performance. That’s exactly what made the original Duster special. And thankfully, Renault seems to have remembered that.

Pictures by Tanmay Varthak