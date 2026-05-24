Maruti Suzuki To Unveil Flex-Fuel Vehicle On June 5: Nitin Gadkari

Maruti Suzuki is expected to unveil a flex-fuel vehicle in India on World Environment Day on June 5, 2026. The announcement was made by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways during an event in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with the minister saying that the vehicle would be capable of running on E100 fuel grade.

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VIDEO | Nagpur, Maharashtra: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, says, "Our biggest pollution problem is fossil fuels... petrol and diesel. That is why, as the Transport Minister, I am happy that we have introduced electric scooters, electric cars, electric buses, electric trucks, and… pic.twitter.com/0me380XHVF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 23, 2026 undefined undefined

Speaking at the event, Gadkari said, “Vehicles with such flex-fuel engines are going to be introduced on a large scale soon. On the occasion of Environment Day this year, there is a programme in Delhi where Maruti Suzuki will launch vehicles running 100% on ethanol.”

Suzuki had showcased a flex-fuel variant of the Fronx alongside an E85-ready Gixxer 250 flex-fuel motorcycle at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show.

Maruti Suzuki’s parent firm Suzuki Japan showcased a flex-fuel iteration of the Fronx subcompact SUV at last year's Japan Mobility Show 2025 alongside a range of other two- and four-wheelers including a compressed biogas-powered Victoris. Suzuki provided few details of the Fronx Fuel-Fuel at the time outside of the vehicle’s dimensions.

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Compared to the India-spec model, the Fronx sold in Japan gets the larger naturally aspirated 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine paired with manual and automatic gearbox options. In India, the subcompact SUV is offered with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol or 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option, both with manual and automatic (AMT on the 1.2 petrol).

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Suzuki never revealed the ethanol blend rating for the Fronx Flex Fuel at the time, though a second model displayed alongside, a flex-fuel variant of the Gixxer 250, was slated to support up to E85.

Source: PTI