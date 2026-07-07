TVS Leads Electric Two-Wheeler Retail Sales In June 2026

TVS Motor Company is leading electric two-wheeler retail sales in June 2026, with 47,064 units being sold in the month, registering a growth of over 76 per cent over the same month a year ago. In all, 1,93,735 electric two-wheelers were sold in India in the month, compared to 1,10,719 electric two-wheelers sold in the same month a year ago, registering a growth of 74.98 per cent.

Also Read: TVS Orbiter Review

Chetak Closing In

In second place is Bajaj Auto, with its Chetak electric scooter range close behind with sales of 43,306 scooters in June 2026, registering a YoY increase of over 80 per cent. Just like TVS and Bajaj, Ather Energy also reported strong sales numbers in June 2026. The company sold 31,230 units in June 2026, registering 95 per cent YoY growth.

Also Read: Chetak C25 First Ride Review

Vida Registers Strong Growth

Hero MotoCorp’s electric two-wheeler vertical Vida took fourth place with sales of 21,820 units in June 2026. But the company recorded a whopping 175 per cent YoY increase in sales, up from just 7,920 units in June 2025.

Also Read: Vida VX2 Plus First Ride Review

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Among the other winners is Greaves Electric, with sales of 10,990 units in June 2026, River Mobility with 4,399 units, and BGauss with 3,917 units. Ola Electric sold 16,150 units in June 2026, but YoY sales declined nearly 22 per cent, down from 20,687 units in June 2025.