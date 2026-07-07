TVS Apache Range Crosses 70 Lakh Customers Globally
- Apache brand now sold in over 90 countries
- Apache range now spans motorcycles from 160 cc to 310 cc
- TVS says over 5 lakh riders are part of the Apache owners' community
TVS Motor Company has announced that the Apache nameplate has crossed 70 lakh customers worldwide, more than two decades after the first Apache rolled out in 2005. What started as a single motorcycle has today grown into a family of models spread across multiple segments.
Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 Launched With New Colours From Rs. 82,500
The Apache range currently includes the RTR 160, RTR 160 4V, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V, RTR 310, RR 310 and the recently launched RTX adventure tourer, with engine capacities ranging from 160 cc to 310 cc. TVS says the motorcycles are now sold in over 90 countries.
The brand states that Apache has served as a platform for several technologies over the years. Features such as fuel injection, dual-channel ABS, ride modes, TVS SmartXonnect connectivity, traction control, keyless ride and the Built-To-Order customisation programme made their debut on various Apache models.
Also Read: TVS Overtakes Hero, Honda In June 2026 Two-Wheeler Sales
Away from the motorcycles, TVS says the Apache owners' community has also expanded with over five lakh registered riders participating in track sessions, riding events and community rides organised by the company.
Commenting on the milestone, Gaurav Gupta, President, India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We thank the 7 million TVS Apache riders for their trust and passion over the past two decades. From racing roots to a global performance brand, this milestone reflects the dedication of the entire TVS Motor ecosystem. We will continue to push the boundaries of performance motorcycling through purposeful innovation, global expansion, and strong rider communities.”
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