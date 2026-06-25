TVS iQube Electric Scooter Crosses 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone

One of TVS' most popular two-wheelers has crossed a vital milestone – TVS has produced the one millionth unit of its iQube electric scooter at its Hosur manufacturing facility. The iQube, which was launched all the way back in 2020, has, over time, risen to the top of electric two-wheeler sales charts, and has only traded the top spot with the equally popular Bajaj Chetak in recent times. In a media statement, TVS revealed how iQube customers have collectively ridden over 14.94 billion kilometres, helping cut down 522,969 tonnes of CO₂ emissions in the last six years.

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The iQube is one of India's best-selling electric scooters.

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, “The rollout of one million TVS iQubes reflects the scale at which electric mobility is becoming part of everyday life in India. The milestone is built on years of investment in engineering, innovation and manufacturing capabilities that have enabled us to build world-class electric mobility solutions designed and manufactured in India for the world. As India progresses towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, it has a unique opportunity to emerge as a global leader in the future of mobility. At TVS Motor, we remain committed to advancing this vision through exciting and sustainable mobility solutions that strengthen India’s position as a global mobility powerhouse."

Remarkably, the iQube has soldiered on without any major changes made to the scooter in the last six years. TVS has regularly updated the scooter with new colour schemes, features and revised battery options, but the key to the iQube's substantial sales lies in TVS making it available in more than 3,000 cities across the country.

The TVS iQube is available in three variants – base, S and ST – with battery capacities ranging from 2.2 kWh to 5.3 kWh. Prices for the iQube start at Rs 1.07 lakh to Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Karnataka).