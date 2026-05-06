TVS iQube S 4.7 kWh Launched At Rs 1.54 Lakh

TVS Motor Company has updated the iQube lineup by introducing a new 4.7 kWh battery pack for the iQube S, priced at Rs 1.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The iQube S was earlier available with a smaller 3.5 kWh battery pack, which this larger unit has now replaced. In Delhi, the iQube S 4.7 kWh is priced at Rs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom, including central and state subsidies).

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The iQube S 4.7 kWh is powered by a hub-mounted electric motor producing 4.4 kW peak power and 140 Nm of peak torque. The scooter has a claimed top speed of 82 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.3 seconds. TVS claims an IDC-certified range of 175 km on a single charge, while charging from 0 to 80 per cent takes four hours.

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In terms of features, the iQube S gets a non-touch 7-inch TFT display for instrumentation and connectivity functions. The scooter also comes equipped with regenerative braking, reverse and forward parking assist, while kerb weight is rated to be 128.8 kg.



In addition to the larger battery pack, the iQube S has also gained two new colour options, including the Magnificence Purple Beige and Harlequin Blue Beige, along with Titanium Grey Matte.

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With this update, the iQube lineup continues to be offered in three variants and five battery pack options. The standard iQube is available with 2.2 kWh, 3.1 kWh and 3.5 kWh battery packs, while the iQube S now comes with the new 4.7 kWh unit. Sitting at the top of the range is the iQube ST, which gets the largest 5.3 kWh battery pack. Prices for the iQube lineup range from Rs 1.13 lakh to Rs 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

