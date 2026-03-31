2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Launched At Rs 1.25 Lakh
- Prices start at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
- Projector headlamp and all-LED lighting now offered across variants
- New variants introduced with added features and equipment
TVS Motor Company has launched the updated Apache RTR 160 4V in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The update brings in two new variants while expanding the availability of features across the lineup. With this update, features such as the projector headlamp with LED DRLs, all-LED lighting setup and assist and slipper clutch are now offered on more variants, rather than being limited to the top-spec trim.
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: TVS Apache RTX is Motorcycle of the Year
The biggest addition is the introduction of new mid-spec variants that slot between the base and top trims. The lineup now includes a single-channel ABS variant, a dual-channel ABS variant with USD forks, and a top-spec variant with USD forks, TFT display and traction control.
On the hardware front, the base variant continues with telescopic forks, while the higher variants get upside-down front suspension. The top-spec trim also retains features such as traction control and a 5-inch TFT display with TVS SmartXonnect connectivity.
Also Read: TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADV
In terms of design, the updates are subtle, with the inclusion of the new projector headlamp being the most noticeable change. The motorcycle continues with its aggressive styling, now complemented by a full LED lighting setup, including LED indicators.
Mechanically, the Apache RTR 160 4V remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 159.7 cc engine producing 17.55 bhp, paired with features such as three ride modes: Sport, Urban and Rain.
Also Read: TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!
The 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V lineup now comprises a single-channel ABS variant (Rs 1.25 lakh), a dual-channel ABS with USD forks (Rs 1.30 lakh), and a top-spec variant with TFT and traction control (Rs 1.37 lakh). The updated Apache RTR 160 4V is now available across dealerships in India.
All prices ex-showroom
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