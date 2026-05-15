Norton Manx R India Launch Confirmed
- Norton Manx R to be launched in India later in 2026
- Norton Motorcycle brand launch to be led by Manx R superbike
- Made-in-India Norton Atlas to be launched next
British motorcycle brand Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS Motor Company, will launch its flagship superbike, the Norton Manx R in India “very soon” company officials have said. car&bike is riding the Norton Manx R in Spain right now, and to questions about the Manx R’s launch plans in India, TVS officials have confirmed this, without giving a definite timeline.
Also Read: Norton Manx R Prices, Variants Announced For UK
Norton Manx R India Prices
India prices for the Manx R will be announced once it is launched, but Norton Motorcycles has already announced UK prices with a base price of GBP 20,250 (approximately Rs. 26 lakh) under current exchange rates. For India, we can expect prices to be competitive and to undercut rivals like the Ducati Panigale V4 and the BMW S 1000 RR.
Norton Manx R V4 Engine
The Norton Manx R is powered by a new 1,200 cc, 72-degree V4 engine which produces 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. Offered in four variants, the Manx R is expected to be announced for India later this year, coinciding with the brand launch.
The 1,200 cc Norton V4 engine is manufactured by TVS Motor Company in India, at its Hosur manufacturing facility. The V4 engine is possibly one of the most sophisticated and high-performance motorcycle engines to be ever built in India. While the V4 engine is manufactured in India, several components in the valvetrain, engine covers and others are imported. The Manx R is finished at Norton’s Solihull manufacturing facility in the UK, established after the brand was revived by TVS Motor Company.
Norton Manx R Features
The Norton Manx R gets a sophisticated electronics package, backed by a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) that takes care of the fully adjustable traction control system, wheelie control, rear wheel slide control and multiple ride modes - three normal ride modes and two track modes. Other features include a combined braking system, with cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, launch control, as well as hill hold control.
Also Read: Opinion - New Wave of British Heavy Metal
Norton Motorcycle India Brand Launch
For India, the Norton brand launch is expected to coincide with the launch of the Manx R superbike. The strategy is expected to be a top-down approach, with the Manx R announced for India first, followed by the Norton Atlas middleweight, and then possibly other products lower down the pecking order in terms of engine displacement and simplicity.
Also Read: Opinion - What the TVS Ronin Implies For Future Products?
Norton Motorcycles is a storied motorcycle brand, and we won't be surprised if it takes a shot at the entry-level modern classic segment in future as well, targeted at both high-volumes markets like India and increasing interest in the segment overseas as well.
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