Norton Manx R Prices, Variants, Specs Announced In The UK

Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS Motor Company, has revealed full specifications along with UK prices for all four variants of its flagship superbike, the Norton Manx R. With a base price of GBP 20,250 (approximately Rs. 26 lakh under current exchange rates), the Manx R is a V4-powered superbike that will go up against a host of rivals, including the Ducati Panigale V4, Aprilia RSV4, BMW S 1000 RR, and the Honda CBR1000RR-R SP.

Also Read: Norton Manx, Atlas Announced At EICMA 2025

All variants of the Norton Manx R are powered by the new 1,200cc, 72-degree V4 engine produces 206 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. Although lower on peak output than its competition, the Norton Manx R’s engine’s character is focussed on low and mid-range for more grunt around corners and strong mid-range pull.

With 210 kg wet weight, the Norton Manx R isn’t the lightest superbike in its class, but it gets all the bells and whistles when it comes to a sophisticated electronics package, including a six-axis IMU that take care of traction control, wheelie control, slide control and multiple riding modes. The Norton Manx R will also come equipped with Brembo’s new Hypure calipers.

The base Manx R features manually adjustable Marzocchi suspension and cast aluminium wheels. The Manx R Apex is priced at GBP 24,750 which will get semi-active suspension, as well as forged aluminium wheels. The Norton Manx R Signature variant, priced at GBP 38,750 comes with carbon fibre bodywork as well as Rotobox Bullet Pro carbon fibre wheels and an integrated stainless steel exhaust.

Prices for the Manx R First Edition, limited to just 150 units, haven’t been announced and it will feature some exclusive details, in addition to the Signature variant. These include a titanium chassis, engine and bodywork fixings and billet aluminum components like brake and clutch levers, foot controls, heel guards, bar-ends and more.

The new Norton Manx R is expected to be launched in India as well, and we look forward to swinging a leg over it soon and bring a first ride experience of the most sophisticated motorcycle yet to be built by TVS Motor Company at its Hosur manufacturing facility.