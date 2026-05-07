Lexus TZ Electric SUV Unveiled; 3-Row SUV Offers Up To 530 km Range
- Will get two battery options - 76.96 kWh & 95.82 kWh
- Dual motor AWD develops a combined 402 bhp
- Supportd 22 kW AC & 150 kW DC fast charging
Lexus has unveiled its first-ever three-row electric SUV just months after the debut of the new Toyota Highlander BEV. Essentially a sister model to the Toyota, the all-new TZ measures in at over 5 metres long, placing it above the RX in Toyota’s global line-up, and has a wheelbase stretching to 3,050 mm.
Also read: All-New Lexus ES Launched In India at Rs 89.99 Lakh; Gets All-Electric Powertrain For First Time
New Lexus TZ: Exterior Design
Lexus has made extensive sheet metal changes to the TZ compared to its Toyota sibling, though the glass house and silhouette are still shared. Up front, the TZ features an enclosed spindle grille flanked by C-shaped headlamps with integrated LED DRL eyebrows. Additional design elements include black inserts surrounding the enclosed grille, a rectangular central intake low on the bumper and notable cladding on the lower bumper.
Also read: New Lexus ES Revealed At Auto Shanghai 2025 With Hybrid And Full-Electric Powertrains
Moving to the sides, Lexus has tried to give the TZ a more squared-out look with prominent angular fender flares at the front and rear connected by a soft shoulderline. The use of cladding is also noticeable on the lower door areas.
Around the rear, the TZ looks to get a split lighting set-up with a high-set LED lightbar incorporating an illuminated LEXUS wordmark at the centre and L-shaped secondary units flanking the tailgate lower down. The number plate is housed on the bumper, which also makes notable use of black cladding along the lower half.
Lexus TZ: Cabin Design & Tech
Inside, the TZ does look to share some design elements from the new Highlander, including a freestanding 14-inch central touchscreen and low-set central air-con vents, though the overall design is notably different. The dashboard features a layered design with three distinctive sections - upper, central and lower.
Also read: New Toyota Highlander EV Is Brand's First 3-Row Electric SUV
The upper section wraps around the cockpit in line with the door cards while the central section houses elements such as the touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver display housed within a hooded binnacle. The air-con vents on the driver and passenger side are tucked away behind a mesh-style panel. A shelf-like element lower down houses Lexus’ unique hidden touch-sensitive buttons that disappear into the bar when the vehicle is powered down.
The TZ features a standard six-seat layout with captain chairs and ventilation, and powered ottomans in the second row. The seats also feature a one-touch fold-away function for easy access to the third row.
Also read: Lexus LFA Revived As Electric Sports Car Concept
On the feature front, the front seats are power adjustable and ventilated with the passenger side also featuring a powered ottoman for greater comfort. There’s multizone climate control with a separate zone for rear passengers, heated seats in all rows, a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and Lexus’ ADAS safety net among other tech.
Lexus TZ: Powertrain
The TZ shares the same battery options as its sister model ie. a choice between a 76.96 kWh or a 95.82 kWh unit, offering up to 530 km of range. All-wheel drive is standard, with buyers also getting the option for rear-wheel steering. The electric motors are positioned at each axle, developing a peak 224 bhp and 268.6 Nm each, while total system output is rated at 402 bhp. Lexus claims a 0-100 kmph time of 5.4 seconds for the SUV - not bad for an SUV that weighs 2630 kg when fitted with the larger battery pack.
On the charging front, the TZ supports up to 22 kW AC fast charging and 150 kW DC fast charging. The latter can juice up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in around 35 minutes. The TZ will also support the varying charging standards depending on the market, including CCS, CHAdeMO and NACS.
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