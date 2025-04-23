Login
New Lexus ES Revealed At Auto Shanghai 2025 With Hybrid And Full-Electric Powertrains

This is the first iteration of Lexus' luxury sedan to also be offered with a pure electric powertrain.
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Larger in every dimension than its predecessor.
  • Gets 14-inch touchscreen and 12.3 inch digital instruments display.
  • Offered with both EV and hybrid powertrains.

Lexus has finally unveiled the all-new ES luxury sedan at Auto Shanghai 2025. Now in its eighth generation, the new ES is built on the TNGA GA-K platform that is compatible with both hybrid and all-electric powertrains. As a result, this is the first iteration of the luxury sedan to also be offered with a pure electric powertrain option. 

 

Also Read: 2026 Lexus ES To Be Unveiled On April 23
 All New Lexus ES Makes Global Debut At Shanghai Motor Show Offered As Hybrid and EV 1

The new ES borrow styling elements from the LF-ZC concept car

 

On the design front, the new Lexus ES is vastly different from its predecessor in every aspect, and is now in line with newer models from the Japanese marque. The sedan also borrows a few styling cues from the LF-ZC concept car. Up front, the sedan comes with angular daytime-running lamp clusters, beneath which sit contrasting black surfaces that also house the horizontally stacked projectors. The ES gets a thin air intake up front, along with a horizontal air intake below. Another design characteristic of the new ES is the well-sculpted hood, which almost appears layered down the sides. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Lexus RZ Electric SUV Debuts With Upgraded Powertrains And Simulated Gears
 All New Lexus ES Makes Global Debut At Shanghai Motor Show Offered As Hybrid and EV 2

The wheelbase of the new ES is 80 mm longer than before

 

The new ES has also grown in dimensions over its predecessor, measuring 5,140 mm in length (165 mm longer), with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm (80 mm longer). The car is also 55 mm wider (measuring 1,555 mm), and up to 115 mm taller (height: 1,560 mm). 
 All New Lexus ES Makes Global Debut At Shanghai Motor Show Offered As Hybrid and EV 3

The rear end gets a full-width light bar

 

Viewed in profile, a rather interesting styling cue is the prominent, almost-diagonal body line that runs from the headlight clusters of the car all the way to the C-pillar. Other details include black finishing on the front and rear doors, flared wheel arches and another noticeable body line that extends from the rear door handle to the rear boot deck. The roofline of the new ES is more coupe-like than its predecessor, with a less apparent boot deck, and a sharper rear quarter glass. Towards the rear, the car gets a thin light strip that runs the entire width of the surface, below which sit prominent chrome inserts on either end. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Lexus LX500d Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore; LX500d Overtrail Priced At Rs 3.12 Crore
 All New Lexus ES Makes Global Debut At Shanghai Motor Show Offered As Hybrid and EV 4

The new ES gets a freestanding 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system

 

Like many other manufacturers today, Lexus has also opted for a clean, minimalistic layout for the new ES. The cabin features a freestanding 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instruments display, both of which stand separately. The cabin also features ‘hidden’ switches that sit beneath the touchscreen and on the driver’s side, that only light up when the car is turned on. The cabin also has a Mark Levinson sound system.
 

In terms of safety, the car comes with the Lexus Safety System + advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, pre-collision safety, driver monitor system, blind spot monitor and lane departure alert. 
 

The new Lexus ES is offered with two hybrid and two all-electric powertrain options. The hybrid ES 300h (198 bhp) and ES 350h (244 bhp) versions both feature a 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder engine, paired with an e-CVT transmission. Both variants can be had in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive iterations. The all-electric models- the ES 350e (221 bhp) and the ES 500e (338 bhp)- are equipped with single-motor and dual-motor setups, respectively. 


Lexus currently retails the ES sedan in India with prices ranging from Rs 64 lakh to Rs 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Its primary rivals in the Indian market include the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 5-Series. We expect the new model to be launched in India sometime next year.

