Lexus India Hikes Prices Across Its Range By Upto 3.2%
Lexus India has announced that it has hiked the prices of all its cars. The company will be increasing the prices of its hybrid electric models - LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h and ES 300h, by upto 3.2 per cent due to increased input cost and impact of forex fluctuations. This change comes into effect from January 1, 2023.
Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “This price hike is affected due to rising input costs & currency fluctuations. While Lexus India will continue to provide unmatched experiences through the Lexus life program, it has kept the price hike impact as minimal as possible for its discerning guests.”
Model
Variant
Price (ex-showroom Delhi)
Lexus LC 500h
|Sport +
Rs. 2.29 crore
Lexus LS 500h
|Nishijin / Kiriko
Rs. 2.26 crore
|Ultra-Luxury
Rs. 2.01 crore
|Luxury
Rs. 1.95 crore
Lexus NX 350h
|F Sport
Rs. 73 lakh
|Luxury
Rs. 70.96 lakh
|Exquisite
Rs. 66.30 lakh
Lexus ES 300h
|Luxury
Rs. 67.90 lakh
|Exquisite
Rs. 61.60 lakh
Lexus India is all set to introduce the new RX to the Indian market and the market launch is expected to take place at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo.