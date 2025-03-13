2025 Lexus RZ Electric SUV Debuts With Upgraded Powertrains And Simulated Gears

Alongside the new Toyota C-HR+ and bZ4X facelift, Toyota's luxury arm Lexus unveiled the updated RZ electric SUV. On the surface, the electric SUV looks to have changed little over the model already on sale, but the new RZ packs in notable upgrades under the skin, including new powertrains and more technology.

Starting with the powertrains, the outgoing SUV’s 300e and 450e models have been dropped in favour of new 350e and 500e variants, while there is also a new 550e F Sport range topper as well. The battery size has also grown from 71.4 kWh to 76.96 kWh as have the power outputs across the board. The entry 350e now develops 221 bhp - up from 201 bhp. Similarly, the 500e also sees a bump up in power from the 450e’s 313 bhp to 375 bhp. The 550e ups the ante even further with 402 bhp on tap. Both the 500e and 550e get all-wheel drive as standard.

In terms of range, Lexus claims that the RZ will go up to 575 km on a full charge, depending on the specifications.



Moving to the onboard tech, Lexus says that the RZ now packs in a new generation of steer-by-wire technology. The steer-by-wire system essentially means that there is no physical connection between the steering wheel and the front wheels with inputs being transmitted electrically from the steering. The system is offered either as an option or as standard depending on the variant and comes bundled with a yoke-style steering wheel.



The other big highlight is the addition of Lexus’ Interactive Manual Drive system or in simpler terms, a simulated gearbox with manual shifting capabilities via a paddle shifter. The tech, also seen in the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, gives the driver the impression of physically changing gears via the paddle shifters with an engine note also being played via the car’s internal speakers.



Lexus says that the new RZ will become available in global markets by late 2025.