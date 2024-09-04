Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition Launched In India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

Since its introduction, the ES 300h sedan has been the highest contributor to Lexus India’s domestic sales. In fact, in the first half of 2024, ES sales accounted for almost 55 per cent of the Japanese carmaker’s domestic sales. So ahead of the festive season, Lexus India – to attract more car buyers – has launched a special edition of its highest seller. Based on the top-spec Luxury trim, the Luxury Plus Edition, is priced on par with the former at Rs 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Included with the new Luxury Plus Edition are additional features like – a silver finished grille which adds more bling to the fascia, a tail lamp chrome finisher, an illuminated scuff plate, puddle lamps with Lexus logo projection, and finally a rear seat pillow.

Apart from that, the 8-year/1,60,000kms warranty on all Lexus models in India is also offered with the ES line-up, along with 5-year roadside assistance. The ES is currently available in two trims in India, the Exquisite trim is priced at Rs 63.10 lakh while the Luxury trim is available at Rs 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Luxury Plus Edition will be available to buy at all Lexus Guest Experience Centres starting this September.

Lexus ES300h Prices Exquisite Rs 63.10 lakh Luxury Rs 69.70 lakh

Speaking on the occasion, Tanmay Bhattacharya, executive vice president of Lexus India, said, “With the introduction of the Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition, we are delighted to elevate the luxury quotient, and sophistication for the upcoming festive season. This exclusive edition, adorned with new accessories, is crafted to enhance every journey, blending unparalleled style, comfort, and innovation. We are excited to offer this exceptional experience to our esteemed customers, ensuring that their drive transforms into a celebration of Lexus quality and craftsmanship in India.”