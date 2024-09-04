Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4Hyundai New AlcazarMG Windsor EVBYD M6
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition Launched In India at Rs 69.70 Lakh

Since the ES sedan is a major contributor for Lexus India’s domestic sales, the new Luxury Plus Edition aims to attract more buyers this festive season.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Five things that Luxury Plus Edition brings with it – silver grille, rear chrome garnish, illuminated scuff plates, logo puddle lamps, and rear seat pillow
  • The ES comprised of 55 per cent of sales in H1 2024 in India
  • Will be available at all Guest Experience Centres from this September

Since its introduction, the ES 300h sedan has been the highest contributor to Lexus India’s domestic sales. In fact, in the first half of 2024, ES sales accounted for almost 55 per cent of the Japanese carmaker’s domestic sales. So ahead of the festive season, Lexus India – to attract more car buyers – has launched a special edition of its highest seller. Based on the top-spec Luxury trim, the Luxury Plus Edition, is priced on par with the former at Rs 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom) 

 

es 300h section divider 2 d

 

Included with the new Luxury Plus Edition are additional features like – a silver finished grille which adds more bling to the fascia, a tail lamp chrome finisher, an illuminated scuff plate, puddle lamps with Lexus logo projection, and finally a rear seat pillow. 

 

Also Read: Lexus Introduces Limited-Edition ES Crafted Collection Ahead Of Festive Season; Priced at Rs 64.64 Lakh


Apart from that, the 8-year/1,60,000kms warranty on all Lexus models in India is also offered with the ES line-up, along with 5-year roadside assistance. The ES is currently available in two trims in India, the Exquisite trim is priced at Rs 63.10 lakh while the Luxury trim is available at Rs 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Luxury Plus Edition will be available to buy at all Lexus Guest Experience Centres starting this September. 

 

Lexus ES300hPrices
Exquisite Rs 63.10 lakh
Luxury Rs 69.70 lakh

Also Read: Lexus ES 300h Prices To Be Increased From July 1, 2023
 

Speaking on the occasion, Tanmay Bhattacharya, executive vice president of Lexus India, said, “With the introduction of the Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition, we are delighted to elevate the luxury quotient, and sophistication for the upcoming festive season. This exclusive edition, adorned with new accessories, is crafted to enhance every journey, blending unparalleled style, comfort, and innovation. We are excited to offer this exceptional experience to our esteemed customers, ensuring that their drive transforms into a celebration of Lexus quality and craftsmanship in India.”

# lexus india# lexus india cars# lexus# lexus launch# lexus es 300h# lexus es sedan# car# Cars# Press Releases
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Japanese Luxury car brand Lexus has launched the new-generation of its NX crossover in India. The car has come to India in a hybrid avatar and gets 3 variants - Exquisite, Luxury and the sportier looking F-Sport.
    Review: Lexus NX350h Hybrid Crossover
  • With an expertise in producing global products, Toyota brought the same ideology to India with TKM and opened the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) in 2007 to impart world-class skills training to young talents of rural Karnataka.
    Toyota And Lexus Strengthen Commitment To India With Skilled Talents And Made In India Products
  • The Lexus LM 350h is offered in two options – the 7-seater VIP variants priced at Rs. 2 crore and the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim priced at Rs. 2.50 crore (both ex-showroom).
    Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Deliveries Commence In India
  • The recall extends to the LS 500 and LS 500h, as well as RX and NX SUVs, all of which were manufactured in 2023.
    Lexus Recalls LS, NX, RX Models In India To Replace Front And Rear Cameras
  • This is a significant increase from the 3-year/1.0 lakh-kilometre warranty the brand used to provide until now.
    Lexus Introduces 8-Year Standard Warranty For New Cars, SUVs In India

Latest News

  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT is solely offered in dual-motor AWD guise and is equipped with the 84 kWh battery pack offered in other Ioniq 5 models
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling, Higher Ground Clearance
  • The Gravity Editions are based on the mid-spec variants of the three cars and pack additional kit.
    Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Gravity Editions Launched In India: Check Features, Prices
  • Since the ES sedan is a major contributor for Lexus India’s domestic sales, the new Luxury Plus Edition aims to attract more buyers this festive season.
    Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition Launched In India at Rs 69.70 Lakh
  • Here’s how the new Jawa 42 FJ stacks up against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 on paper
    Jawa 42 FJ Vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Spec Comparison
  • The Destini 125 is the flagship scooter in Hero’s portfolio that receives a generational update after 6 years
    New Hero Destini 125 Scooter Teased; Launch Imminent
  • Based on the S(O) and SX(O) variants of the standard Creta, the Knight Edition features blacked-out cosmetic detailing and debuts a new paint shade.
    2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched; Prices Start From Rs 14.51 Lakh
  • Customers who have already paid in full will be the first to receive Ather Energy’s full-face Halo helmet, which will be available in a total of four different sizes.
    Ather Halo Smart Helmet Deliveries To Begin On September 9
  • Last year, the Tata Safari and Harrier received a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP under the Safer Cars For India initiative.
    Tata Motors Bags Global NCAP Safer Choice Award For Safari And Harrier
  • At present, Kinetic Green only retails two models in the high-speed electric two-wheeler space, but its family scooter will arrive in 18 months, with a top speed to match other equivalent e-scooters.
    Kinetic Green Plots Family E-Scooter For 2026: Large Underseat Storage, Multiple Battery Options Planned
  • Latest spy photos hint at the new Dzire’s design and styling being noticeably different from the Swift hatchback it is based on.
    New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Spied On Test Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

Research More on Lexus ES

Lexus ES
6.5

Lexus ES

Starts at ₹ 63.1 - 69.7 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View ES Specifications
View ES Features

Popular Lexus Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved