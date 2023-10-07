Login

Lexus Introduces Limited-Edition ES Crafted Collection Ahead Of Festive Season; Priced at Rs 64.64 Lakh

This exclusive model is available at all Lexus Guest Experience Centres starting this October
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

07-Oct-23 05:02 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Crafted Collection 2023 comes with several special features and luxury upgrades
  • Lexus is also offering various financial incentives to potential buyers
  • The ES 300h is the first locally assembled model from Lexus

Being Lexus’ first ‘Made in India’ vehicle, the brand has announced the launch of a specially crafted Lexus ES model, the ‘Crafted Collection 2023', a limited-edition version of the standard Lexus ES 300h model, just in time for the upcoming festive season. Interested buyers can find the Crafted Collection by Lexus, starting with the ES Exquisite variant, at a price of Rs. 64.64 lakh (ex-showroom). This exclusive model is available at all Lexus Guest Experience Centres starting this month.

 

The Crafted Collection 2023 comes with several special features and luxury upgrades, including a Scuff Plate Illumination, Welcome Logo, Rear Lamp Chrome Garnish, Headrest Pillow, Trunk Lid Spoiler, and handcrafted leather enhancements. Speaking of leather, this collection also includes a range of leather accessories, including a backpack, a sleek tan laptop bag, a laptop sleeve, an overnight duffle bag, and a multi-box watch case.

 

Also Read: Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India

 

In line with the festive spirit, Lexus is offering various financial incentives to potential buyers, including a special upgrade scheme with a 7-year funding option, a 6.99 per cent ROI scheme, and a 60 per cent assured buyback scheme.

 

 

The ES model first made its debut in India in 2017, becoming an integral part of the brand’s portfolio in India. In 2020, Lexus took a significant step by unveiling the first locally assembled ES 300h model, making it the first ‘Made in India’ model from the Japanese luxury brand.

 

Also Read: Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore

 

Under the hood, the ES Crafted Collection retains its power from a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 240-volt electric unit. This system delivers a combined output of 214 bhp, with the engine alone producing a peak torque of 221 Nm. The power is efficiently managed through an automatic electronic continuous variable transmission (E-CVT).

