Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
27-Sep-23 06:22 PM IST
Highlights
- The Lexus LM is based on the Toyota Vellfire.
- The MPV will only be offered in the 350h variant in India.
- To be powered by a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain.
Lexus has revealed that it has received more than 100 bookings for the LM luxury MPV inside a month of opening bookings in India. A sister car to the Toyota Vellfire, the latest generation of the LM was globally unveiled a few months ago in China. The MPV, offered in the 350h variant in India, will be available in both 4- and 7-seat configurations. Lexus is expected to reveal prices for the LM in India by the end of 2023.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Lexus LM India Launch Scheduled For Late-2023, Bookings To Open End-August
The Lexus LM is based on the Toyota Vellfire
Commenting on the number of bookings, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “We are delighted to receive such a great response from our guests for the new Lexus LM. The response is a clear indication of preferences shifting to luxury MPV’s. At Lexus, we have been successful in providing an unparalleled luxury proposition and with this offering, we have further amped up our ambitions and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. It remains our constant endeavor to deliver orders amidst this huge demand”, he added.
Also Read: 2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV
The LM will be available in both 4- and 7-seat configurations in India
Upon its launch in India, the Lexus LM will be available with features such as reclining seats, a 48-inch display with a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder and a fridge among others. The MPV will also feature a warmth-sensing IR (infrared) matrix sensor, which constantly monitors the temperature of four areas of the rear seat occupants - face, chest, thighs, and lower legs. The system accordingly controls the air-conditioning and seat heaters to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin.
Also Read: 2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.2 Crore
The MPV will be offered in the 350h variant in India and will be powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain
The MPV will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain that churns out 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The MPV’s only rival in India will be the Vellfire, as there are currently no other offerings in the luxury MPV segment in India. Expect the LM to be priced significantly higher than the Vellfire.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The text mule of the next-generation XPulse was spotted for the first time sporting the 210cc mill from the recently launched Karizma XMR
2 hours ago
Lexus is expected to reveal price figures for the LM in India by the end of 2023
2 hours ago
The new 5 Series plug-in hybrid will be available in 530e and 550e spec and have an EV-only range of up to 103 km.
2 hours ago
With booking commenced, the limited edition Activa will be available across all Honda Red Wing dealerships but only for a limited duration
5 hours ago
Mahindra has recently rolled out its 1,00,000th Bolero MaXX Pik-Up. The brand took 16 months to achieve this milestone.
3 hours ago
This 'Inspired by Cinque Terre' Phantom is a one-of-a-kind commission, destined for a collector's collection, and will not be replicated
4 hours ago
This model is limited to just 25 units in India, and will only be sold to existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, and S-Class customers
4 hours ago
Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.
5 hours ago
The renaming of the adventure bike line-up to Enduro Veloce will be more conventional in the sense of MV Agusta’s model line-up, rather than creating a sub-brand under the Lucky Explorer name.
7 hours ago
The Toyota-badged derivative of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a 1-year warranty on official accessories
10 hours ago
The vehicle is positioned between the standard E-Hybrid and the top-spec Turbo E-Hybrid
5 days ago
Ahead of its 2026 debut, Lexus will unveil its next-generation EV concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show
21 days ago
Based on the Japanese carmaker’s TNGA platform, the Century SUV will have a pure-electric range of up to 69 kilometres.
22 days ago
The updated Q8 gets new digital OLED tail-lights, an updated virtual cockpit instruments display and new software for the infotainment system.
26 days ago
The new Passat debuts solely in estate form and will go on sale in global markets in 2024