Lexus LM Luxury MPV Receives Over 100 Bookings In India

Lexus has revealed that it has received more than 100 bookings for the LM luxury MPV inside a month of opening bookings in India. A sister car to the Toyota Vellfire, the latest generation of the LM was globally unveiled a few months ago in China. The MPV, offered in the 350h variant in India, will be available in both 4- and 7-seat configurations. Lexus is expected to reveal prices for the LM in India by the end of 2023.

The Lexus LM is based on the Toyota Vellfire

Commenting on the number of bookings, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “We are delighted to receive such a great response from our guests for the new Lexus LM. The response is a clear indication of preferences shifting to luxury MPV’s. At Lexus, we have been successful in providing an unparalleled luxury proposition and with this offering, we have further amped up our ambitions and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. It remains our constant endeavor to deliver orders amidst this huge demand”, he added.

The LM will be available in both 4- and 7-seat configurations in India

Upon its launch in India, the Lexus LM will be available with features such as reclining seats, a 48-inch display with a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder and a fridge among others. The MPV will also feature a warmth-sensing IR (infrared) matrix sensor, which constantly monitors the temperature of four areas of the rear seat occupants - face, chest, thighs, and lower legs. The system accordingly controls the air-conditioning and seat heaters to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin.

The MPV will be offered in the 350h variant in India and will be powered by a 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain

The MPV will be powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol hybrid powertrain that churns out 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The MPV’s only rival in India will be the Vellfire, as there are currently no other offerings in the luxury MPV segment in India. Expect the LM to be priced significantly higher than the Vellfire.