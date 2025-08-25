HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Indian Scout Range Launched In India

The models are offered with two powertrain options- a 999 cc V-Twin and a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 25, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the lineup range from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 16.15 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Can be had with either a 999 cc engine or a 1250 cc engine.
  • The motorcycles get a new tubular steel chassis.

Indian Motorcycles has launched the MY25 Scout and Scout Sixty ranges in the Indian market. The launch of these motorcycles comes two months after the launch of Indian’s heavy motorcycle range, in June 2025. The models are offered with two powertrain options, which include a 999 cc V-Twin for the Scout Sixty range and a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin for the Scout range. The motorcycles also get a new tubular steel chassis.

Model Name Prices (ex-showroom)
Scout Sixty BobberRs 12.99 lakh
Sport Scout SixtyRs 13.28 lakh
Scout Sixty ClassicRs 13.42 lakh
Scout BobberRs 13.99 lakh
Scout ClassicRs 14.02 lakh
Sport ScoutRs 14.09 lakh
101 ScoutRs 15.99 lakh
Super ScoutRs 16.15 lakh

 

Indian Scout Sixty Range

 

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber (Rs 12.99 lakh, ex-showroom)
 2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Range Launched In India 1

The Indian Scout Sixty Bobber is the single-seat, bobber-styled version in the Scout Sixty series. The motorcycle comes with design elements such as a chopped off rear fender, a scooped up seat, alloy wheels and Indian’s signature teardrop fuel tank. The motorcycle is offered in four colour options- Black Metallic, Heavy Metal, Black Smoke, and Springfield Blue. The list of features on offer in the motorcycle includes ABS, Ride Modes, USB Charge Port, Cruise Control,  and Traction Control. 

 

The Indian Scout Sixty Bobber features a 999 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out 86 bhp and 87 Nm of torque. The motorcycle features a 13-litre fuel tank. The seat height of the motorcycle amounts to just 649 mm, making it accessible to riders of a shorter stature. 
 

Indian Sport Scout Sixty (Rs 13.28 lakh, ex-showroom)

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Range Launched In India 2

The Indian Sport Scout Sixty, meanwhile, is a sportier-looking version of the Scout Sixty Bobber. The biggest visual changes in this bike over the Bobber are the headlamp fairing and the ape handlebars, which leads to a significant change in riding posture over the Bobber. The list of colour options offered on the motorcycle includes- Sunset Red Smoke, Black Smoke, Blue Dusk, and Black Metallic. The motorcycle features a 999 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out 86 bhp and 87 Nm of torque. The motorcycle features a 13-litre fuel tank. The seat height of the motorcycle amounts to just 654 mm, 5 mm more than the Scout Sixty Bobber. 
 

Indian Scout Sixty Classic (Rs 13.42 lakh, ex-showroom)
2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Range Launched In India 

The Classic is the motorcycle that, as its name suggests, is the more traditional-looking model in the Scout Sixty lineup. The motorcycle comes with design elements such as a prominent rear fender, a chrome exhaust and chrome-lined alloy wheels. The motorcycle will be offered in two colour schemes- Black Metallic and Frost Silver. The list of standard features on the bike includes ABS, Ride Modes, USB Charge Port, Cruise Control, and  Traction Control. 

 

Much like the rest of the lineup, the motorcycle features a 999 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out 86 bhp and 87 Nm of torque. The motorcycle features a 13-litre fuel tank. The seat height of the motorcycle is identical to the Sport Scout Sixty and amounts to just 654 mm.

 

Indian Scout Range 

 

Indian Scout Classic (Rs 14.02 lakh)
 2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Range Launched In India 3

The Indian Scout Classic, much like the Scout Sixty Classic, is the more timeless-looking model in the Scout lineup. The design elements on the motorcycle include a range of chrome bits such as the exhaust, mirrors and indicators. The Scout Classic comes with 16-inch spoked wheels. The list of colour options on offer includes Black Metallic, Silver Quartz Smoke, Ghost White and Sunset Red. The engine on the Scout Classic is a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin that churns out nearly 106 bhp. 
 

Indian Scout Bobber (Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom)

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Range Launched In India 4

The Scout Bobber is the bobber-styled version in the Scout lineup, which, unlike the Scout Classic, features fully blacked-out styling elements, which include the exhaust, bar-end mirrors and engine cover. The motorcycle is powered by the same engine as the Scout Classic, which is a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin that churns out nearly 106 bhp. 
 

Indian Sport Scout (Rs 14.09 lakh, ex-showroom)

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Range Launched In India 5

The Indian Sport Scout, meanwhile, is the sportier-looking offering in the bunch. While it retains the same chopped fender as the Bobber, it gets a bikini fairing up front, eight-spoke alloy wheels. The motorcycle is offered in four colour schemes- Black Metallic, Black Smoke, Storm Blue, and Nara Bronze Smoke. This motorcycle gets the same engine as the other bikes in the lineup, a 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin that churns out nearly 106 bhp.
 

Indian Super Scout (Rs 16.15 lakh, ex-showroom)

2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Range Launched In India 7

The more touring-oriented motorcycle in this lineup is the Super Scout. This version of the bike comes with saddlebags and a pillion seat as standard, in addition to other styling cues such as a tall visor, chrome exhaust and wire-spoked wheels. The motorcycle can be had in two colour options- Black Smoke and Maroon Metallic. 

 

Indian 101 Scout (Rs 15.99 lakh, ex-showroom)
 2025 Indian Motorcycle Scout Range Launched In India 8

The Indian 101 Scout is essentially the sportiest model in the lineup. The motorcycle comes with a USD fork setup finished in gold, gas-charged rear shocks with 76 mm travel and Brembo disc brakes. The motorcycle also gets 127 mm moto-style risers and bar-end mirrors. The motorcycle also gets a more powerful version of the 1250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin that churns out nearly 112.5 bhp. 


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

