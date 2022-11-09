EICMA 2022: Indian Motorcycle Updates The FTR Line-Up

Indian Motorcycle took the wraps off its new 2023 FTR motorcycle range. The FTR Sport, FTR Rally and the FTR R Carbon get a new 101 mm circular touchscreen display with Ride COMMAND and navigation. Then, all variants of the motorcycle also get a new sport exhaust and a retuned braking system up front. The 2022 Indian FTR range continues to get a 1,203 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine which makes 118 Nm at 6,000 rpm and about 119 bhp at an undisclosed rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox, which gets a new slipper clutch, offering better feel during gearshifts.

There are new colours for the FTR – Metallic Black/Lime Green and Stealth Gray/Orange Burst while the FTR Sport gets Black Metallic/Indy Red along with White Lightning/Indy Red. The FTR Rally, will be offered in a new Black Smoke paint, with Desert Earth frame.

The FTR R Carbon is the most premium offering with carbon fibre components, new seat, fully adjustable Öhlins gold front forks and a gold piggyback shock. The Indian Script logo tank panels are exclusive to the FTR R Carbon, which is finished in Cloud Silver and Championship Gold pinstriping.

For 2023, the FTR Sport, FTR Rally and FTR R Carbon are upgraded. There are three ride modes on offer - Sport, Standard, Rain, adjusting the throttle and other parameters on the move. The motorcycle range also gets lean sensitive stability control and ABS as standard.

The Indian FTR 1200 was on sale in India, when it was first launched in 2019, but it remains to be seen whether the company will bring the new and updated line-up to the country or not.