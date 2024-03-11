Login

2024 Indian FTR Gets New Colours

Indian FTR gets new colours for 2024, for all its variants – FTR, Carbon and Sport.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on March 11, 2024

Highlights

  • New colour schemes for 2024 Indian FTR
  • FTR gets a new Indy Red colour scheme
  • FTR Sport gets two new colours - Granite Grey Blue & Storm Grey Black

Indian Motorcycle has updated the Indian FTR globally for 2024, with new colour schemes for all three of its variants – FTR, Carbon and Sport. Apart from the new colour schemes, the motorcycle stays the same in terms of features and engine specifications. The Indian FTR gets a new Indy Red colour, with white accents on the blacked out frame and alloy wheels. The Indian FTR logo becomes bigger and finds a prominent place on the fuel tank. 

 

Also Read: Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed

2024 Indian FTR Sport in Granite Grey Blue

 

The FTR Sport gets two new colourways, first is the Granite Grey Blue, which consists of a granite grey frame and boy panels, with blue accents on the wheels, rear monoshock and FTR lettering on the fuel tank. The next new colour is the Storm Grey Black, which gets red wheels, red frame and a shade of light grey for the body panels. 

2024 Indian FTR Carbon

 

Lastly, the Indian FTR R Carbon, it gets a new carbon fibre body along with a red frame and alloy wheels and gold finish on the Öhlins upside down fork and yellow finish on the rear monoshock. This also marks the first occasion of the big FTR lettering on the fuel tank of the FTR R Carbon. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite Limited Edition Revealed

2024 Indian FTR Indy Red

 

The motorcycle continues to get a 1,203 cc V-Twin liquid-cooled engine that makes over 120 bhp along with 120 Nm of peak torque coming in at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. 

2024 Indian FTR Storm Grey Black

 

The motorcycle also gets a 4-inch touchscreen display, which is powered by India’s Ride Command system and features Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity as well. The bike also gets three riding modes – rain, standard, sport. Other rider electronics include stability control, traction control, lean-sensitive ABS, wheelie control and rear-wheel lift mitigation. 

