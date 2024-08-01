 Indian Roadmaster Elite Launched In India At Rs 71 82 Lakh

Indian Motorcycle has launched the Roadmaster Elite in India at a whopping Rs 71.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it one of the most expensive motorcycles offered on sale in the Indian market. This motorcycle is a limited-run version of the Indian Roadmaster with production limited to just 350 units globally. For the unversed, Indian Motorcycle is an American manufacturer of motorcycles that currently offers a few of its products on sale in India. Some other models in Indian’s portfolio include the Indian Scout, the Chieftain, Springfield and the Chief.

The Roadmaster Elite wears a special paint scheme that combines shades of red and black and features gold accents

Being a full-blown touring motorcycle, the Roadmaster Elite is massive. The motorcycle wears a special paint scheme that combines shades of red and black and features gold accents. The motorcycle also gets exclusive ‘Elite’ badging. The gold pinstripes on the motorcycle are hand-painted by custom paint shops GCP and CVP. Other details on the motorcycle include a gloss black dash, colour-matched seats with heating and cooling functions, passenger armrests, and backlit switch cubes.



The motorcycle features a 7-inch TFT display

The motorcycle features a 12-speaker sound system, with speakers located in areas such as the fairing and touring trunk. It also gets a seven-inch TFT display with features such as Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay. The display is flanked by the speedometer and rev counter.



In terms of cycle parts, the Indian Elite gets a telescopic fork setup up front, and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by dual front disc brakes and a single rear disc. Aside from this, the motorcycle gets a massive 20.8 litre fuel tank and weighs a whopping 403 kg (kerb).

The motorcycle is powered by an 1890 cc engine

On the powertrain front, the motorcycle is equipped with an 1890 cc V-twin ‘Thunderstroke’ engine that churns out 170 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.