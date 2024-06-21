Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 RechargeLotus EmiraLexus New LBXBMW New 5 Series
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
EeVe TeseroBGauss RUV 350Ducati Hypermotard 659KTM 790 AdventureIndian New Chieftain
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bikes On Big Screen: The Bikeriders And Six Movies Based On Motorcycles

A new movie, themed around motorcycles, ‘The Bikeriders,’ is set to be released today on World Motorcycle Day. Here’s a quick brief on the movie and six other movie flicks that heavily feature motorcycles.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • ‘The Bikeriders’ is based on the 1968 Danny Lyon novel under the same name
  • ‘Tron: Legacy’ delivers what a motorcycle can be in the virtual world
  • ‘Torque’ features the MTT Y2K turbine-powered motorcycle

If there is one thing that makes any movie flick cool, it’s got to be motorcycles. And what could be better than a motorcycle chase scene? A full movie that revolves around motorcycles. From the wind in the hair feeling, to the sense of freedom, to the undeniable want to do something wild, can always be associated with motorcycles. It is one of the best ways to make yourself feel all alive and kicking. On that note, today being World Motorcycle Day, we have put together a list of movies that are based on motorcycles. That said, a new movie ‘The Bikeriders’ has been released in the theatres today featuring close to 40 vintage motorcycles.

 

 

The Bikeriders (2024):

The movie revolves around the ex-World War II men who put together a motorcycle club to have a good time and enjoy bikes but later get involved in fights with other men only leading to more and more chaos eventually leading to bike gang wars. Directed by Jeff Nicholes, ‘The Bikeriders’ features Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus and Austin Butler. If you are an avid motorcyclist, do watch the above trailer, and if you like it, make sure to book tickets for the movie soon.


Also Read: World Motorcycle Day 2024: Iconic Motorcycles Sold in India Over The Years

 

Besides that, since you are a fan of motorcycle movies as you are reading this, here is a list of the top six movies that are based, themed or feature motorcycles enough and more times to make you want to go watch it more than once. We hope you enjoy the list.

 

 

Biker Boyz (2003):

If you love the adrenaline of underground drag racing on bike bikes, Biker Boyz has all of that along with a fine mix of action, emotion and biking brotherhood. The movie revolves around the son of the leader of an urban biker gang and the leader himself fighting to retain the title of the fastest drag racer. One of the cool scenes in the movie is when Smoke, played by Laurence Fishbone, does a solo run in the rain on his custom long-wheelbase Suzuki Hayabusa.

 

 

The Place Beyond The Pine (2012):

‘Luke’, played by Ryan Gosling, is a motorbike stunt rider who turns into a bank robber while using his superior riding skills to get away. He decides to be able to provide for his son he didn’t know about with his former lover. Along with action-packed scenes, the movie has been acclaimed by critics for the plot, drama and also the performance of the artists. A definite watch we say.

 

 

Torque (2004):

If you are aware of the above movie, then, you for sure would know of the movie ‘Torque’. The movie revolves around a biker who has returned to his hometown where he gets framed for the murder of a bike gang leader’s brother. The movie has a mix of fully-faired, street-naked, motocross, chopper bikes and more. The film also has a bike chase scene that features an MTT Y2K turbine-powered motorcycle ridden fearlessly on the street.

 

Also Read: Bollywood Movies With Best Motorcycles Chase Scenes

 

Tron: Legacy (2010):

This movie needs no introduction. Everything from the soundtracks to the virtual world graphics to the whole vibe of the movie is just too good. Sam, son of Flynn, is transported into a virtual reality world called ‘the Grid’, where he is a user and has to compete with programs on multiple scenarios to fight his way back into the real world. While the movie begins with a cool scene of Sam riding a classic Ducati Sport 1000, in the virtual world, he competes with other programs in a contest while riding a Tron Light Cycle featuring a smooth bodyline with hubless wheels, neon highlights and is capable of high levels of speed.

 

 

Burn Out (2017):

This one is a French movie that probably never got into the limelight. If you love motorcycle chase scenes, racetracks and high speeds, you ought to enjoy this film. The lead actor in the movie is trying to build a career in motorsports, but ends up giving up that dream and instead is forced to become a drug courier guy to clear the debt on his son’s mother. The hero uses his precision motorcycle riding skills to transport the drug while being chased by criminal gangs when not by the police.

 

 

The World’s Fastest Indian (2005):

Based on real events, this movie is the story of a man named Burt Munro, played by Academy Award winner, Anthony Hopkins, who never let the dreams of youth fade. A periodic film shot to replicate the late 1960s captures the strong determination of Burt to perfect his classic Indian motorcycle to set the fastest land speed record in his class at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. Despite all odds and struggles, the New Zealander competes on his bike, but witnesses an unlikely conclusion towards the end of the movie but undoubtedly remains a legendary must-watch movie in the riding community.

# World Motorcycle Day# The Bikeriders# Harley-Davidson# Biker Boyz# The Place Beyond The Pines# Tron: Legacy# Burn Out# The World’s Fastest Indian# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have announced the prices of the 2024 Harley line-up in India which has 10 motorcycles. This also includes a few new launches as well.
    2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.39 Lakh
  • Harley-Davidson by means of Hero MotoCorp invited a select bunch of media for a plant visit of Hero MotoCorp’s Garden Factory at Neemrana, Rajasthan to see the making of the X440.
    Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
  • Harley-Davidson has teased a new electric motorcycle, which will be called the LiveWire S2 Mulholland. The EV will be revealed globally on March 21, 2024. It will be based on the LiveWire S2 Del Mar.
    Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Mulholland Teased; Reveal Soon
  • The motorcycle’s electric powertrain may completely shut down without warning on the S2 Del Mar and the electric bike won't be able to restart.
    Harley-Davidson LiveWire S2 Del Mar Recalled In The US Over Powertrain Fault
  • Harley-Davidson took the wraps off the replica of the one of its most iconic motorcycles, the Hydra-Glide. Based on the current Heritage Classic, the Hydra-Glide will be sold in limited numbers.
    2024 Harley-Davidson Hydra-Glide Revival Replica Announced

Latest News

  • The accessorised special edition of the Fronx was launched back in February 2024 and offered solely with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in the Delta+, Zeta and Alpha trims.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Velocity Edition Now Offered In 1.2L Petrol, CNG Variants
  • The eight-gen BMW 5 Series will be launched in India on July 24, 2024.
    New-Gen BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open Tomorrow
  • A new movie, themed around motorcycles, ‘The Bikeriders,’ is set to be released today on World Motorcycle Day. Here’s a quick brief on the movie and six other movie flicks that heavily feature motorcycles.
    Bikes On Big Screen: The Bikeriders And Six Movies Based On Motorcycles
  • The Slavia gets a price cut for a limited period while its variants get new nomenclatures.
    2024 Skoda Slavia: Updated Variant Lineup Explained
  • The RS brings the V4 engine from the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4 to the Multistrada, which makes all the difference.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
  • The Euro-Spec Citroen C3 Aircross is based on the same platform as the smaller C3 hatchback and offers both hybrid and all-electric powertrain options.
    New Citroen C3 Aircross Electric For Europe Offers Over 300 Km Range
  • The successor to the Chiron packs a brand-new engine developed in conjunction with Cosworth; the Tourbillon is the most expensive new series production car in the world.
    The A-Z Of Bugatti Tourbillon: Power, Top Speed And Other Key Stats Of All-New V16 Hypercar
  • Love motorcycles? So do we. Here's a quick list of the iconic motorcycles that India has seen through the years
    World Motorcycle Day 2024: Iconic Motorcycles Sold in India Over The Years
  • Skoda recently renamed the variants of the Kushaq and also revised the prices of the compact SUV. Let us take a look at the features on offer, variant-wise.
    2024 Skoda Kushaq: Updated Variant Lineup Explained
  • Ola Electric’s maiden e-motorcycle will hit the market in the second half of 2025, as announced by the company in its DRHP for the upcoming IPO.
    Ola Electric To Enter E-Motorcycle Market In H2 2025

Popular Harley-Davidson Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Bikes On Big Screen: The Bikeriders And Six Movies Based On Motorcycles
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved