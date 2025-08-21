Hero Xtreme 125R Single-Seat Variant Launched At Rs 1 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has quietly added a new single-seat variant to the Xtreme 125R lineup, following the launch of the Glamour X 125. Priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), it sits between the existing split-seat IBS (Rs 98,425) and ABS (Rs 1.02 lakh) variants, all prices ex-showroom.

Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999



The single-seat version of the Xtreme 125R replaces the split seat with a single, longer seat aimed at improving comfort for both rider and pillion. Other mechanicals and features remain unchanged from the standard model.



The Hero Xtreme 125R comes with a telescopic front suspension and a monoshock at the rear. It uses 90/90 - 17 tubeless tyres at the front and 120/80 - 17 tubeless tyres at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The bike is equipped with a simple LCD and offers Bluetooth connectivity for basic features.