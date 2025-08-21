Hero Xtreme 125R Single-Seat Variant Launched At Rs 1 Lakh
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on August 21, 2025
Highlights
- Hero Xtreme 125R gets a single piece seat option
- It sits between the base and top-spec variants
- Remains the same under the skin
Hero MotoCorp has quietly added a new single-seat variant to the Xtreme 125R lineup, following the launch of the Glamour X 125. Priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom), it sits between the existing split-seat IBS (Rs 98,425) and ABS (Rs 1.02 lakh) variants, all prices ex-showroom.
Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999
The single-seat version of the Xtreme 125R replaces the split seat with a single, longer seat aimed at improving comfort for both rider and pillion. Other mechanicals and features remain unchanged from the standard model.
The Hero Xtreme 125R comes with a telescopic front suspension and a monoshock at the rear. It uses 90/90 - 17 tubeless tyres at the front and 120/80 - 17 tubeless tyres at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear. The bike is equipped with a simple LCD and offers Bluetooth connectivity for basic features.
Also Read: 2025 Hero Glamour X 125: What’s New?
The Hero Xtreme 125R gets a 124.7cc single cylinder air-cooled which is now shared with the recently launched Glamour X. This engine is the Xtreme makes 11.4 bhp at 8250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6000 rpm while being mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
