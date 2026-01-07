Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 12.89 Lakh

Around a month after its debut, Tata Motors has launched the petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari in India with prices starting from Rs 12.89 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The two SUVs get the new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine from the Sierra in a stronger state of tune as well as gain new top variants with features from the Harrier EV.



Powertrain Details



As with the Sierra, the Harrier and Safari petrol get Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion T-GDI turbo-petrol engine, developing a stronger 168 bhp and 280 Nm - up from the Sierra’s 158 bhp and 255 Nm.

Harrier MT AT DARK MT DARK AT Smart Rs 12.89 lakh – – – Pure X Rs 16 lakh Rs 17.53 lakh Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 17.91 lakh Adventure X Rs 16.86 lakh Rs 18.47 lakh Rs 17.38 lakh Rs 18.90 lakh Adventure X+ Rs 17.14 lakh Rs 18.74 lakh Rs 17.66 lakh Rs 19.26 lakh Fearless X Rs 20 lakh Rs 21.79 lakh Rs 20.65 lakh Rs 22.31 lakh Fearless X+ Rs 22.12 lakh Rs 23.53 lakh Rs 22.64 lakh Rs 24.06 lakh Fearless Ultra Rs 22.72 lakh Rs 24.14 lakh – – Fearless Ultra Red DARK Rs 23.27 lakh Rs 24.69 lakh – –

Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Safari MT AT DARK MT DARK AT Smart Rs 13.29 lakh – – – Pure X Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.91 lakh Rs 17.01 lakh Rs 18.53 lakh Adventure X+ Rs 17.75 lakh Rs 19.36 lakh Rs 18.27 lakh Rs 19.88 lakh Accomplished X Rs 20.84 lakh Rs 22.50 lakh Rs 21.36 lakh Rs 23.02 lakh Accomplished X+ Rs 22.73 lakh Rs 24.15 lakh Rs 23.07 lakh Rs 24.48 lakh Accomplished X+ 6S Rs 22.83 lakh Rs 24.25 lakh Rs 23.16 lakh Rs 24.58 lakh Accomplished Ultra Rs 23.33 lakh Rs 24.75 lakh – – Accomplished Ultra 6S Rs 23.43 lakh Rs 24.85 lakh – – Accomplished Ultra Red DARK Rs 23.68 lakh Rs 25.10 lakh – – Accomplished Ultra Red DARK 6S Rs 23.78 lakh Rs 25.20 lakh – –





Variant Availability & New Features



Tata has made the turbo-petrol engine option available across the entire range of the Harrier and Sierra, save for the Stealth Editions, which remain diesel-only. Buyers can pick the 1.5 T-GDi mill with a manual gearbox right from the base Smart trim of both SUVs, while the automatic gearbox option is available from the second-from-base Pure X trim.



New to the line-up are the range-topping Fearless Ultra (Harrier) and Accomplished Ultra (Safari) variants that bring with new features borrowed from the Harrier EV as well as the option for new Red Dark Editions for a small additional outlay.





On the feature front, the new Ultra variants get new tech such as a digital rear view mirror with an integrated dash cam, a larger 14.5-inch QLED central touchscreen and washers for the front and rear cameras that form part of the 360-degree camera system. The remainder of the features are carried over from the current Fearless+, including dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat with memory, powered co-driver seat with boss mode, 360-degree cameras, Level 2+ ADAS tech and more.



Rivals



The new petrol Harrier and Safari go up against SUVs such as the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Hyundai Alcazar in the Indian market.