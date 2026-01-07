Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 12.89 Lakh
- Harrier petrol priced from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 24.69 lakh
- Safari petrol priced from Rs 13.29 lakh to Rs 25.20 lakh
- Petrol option available from entry Pure trim onwards
Around a month after its debut, Tata Motors has launched the petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari in India with prices starting from Rs 12.89 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The two SUVs get the new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine from the Sierra in a stronger state of tune as well as gain new top variants with features from the Harrier EV.
Also read: 2026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!
Powertrain Details
As with the Sierra, the Harrier and Safari petrol get Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion T-GDI turbo-petrol engine, developing a stronger 168 bhp and 280 Nm - up from the Sierra’s 158 bhp and 255 Nm.
|Harrier
|MT
|AT
|DARK MT
|DARK AT
|Smart
|Rs 12.89 lakh
|–
|–
|–
|Pure X
|Rs 16 lakh
|Rs 17.53 lakh
|Rs 16.63 lakh
|Rs 17.91 lakh
|Adventure X
|Rs 16.86 lakh
|Rs 18.47 lakh
|Rs 17.38 lakh
|Rs 18.90 lakh
|Adventure X+
|Rs 17.14 lakh
|Rs 18.74 lakh
|Rs 17.66 lakh
|Rs 19.26 lakh
|Fearless X
|Rs 20 lakh
|Rs 21.79 lakh
|Rs 20.65 lakh
|Rs 22.31 lakh
|Fearless X+
|Rs 22.12 lakh
|Rs 23.53 lakh
|Rs 22.64 lakh
|Rs 24.06 lakh
|Fearless Ultra
|Rs 22.72 lakh
|Rs 24.14 lakh
|–
|–
|Fearless Ultra Red DARK
|Rs 23.27 lakh
|Rs 24.69 lakh
|–
|–
Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
|Safari
|MT
|AT
|DARK MT
|DARK AT
|Smart
|Rs 13.29 lakh
|–
|–
|–
|Pure X
|Rs 16.49 lakh
|Rs 17.91 lakh
|Rs 17.01 lakh
|Rs 18.53 lakh
|Adventure X+
|Rs 17.75 lakh
|Rs 19.36 lakh
|Rs 18.27 lakh
|Rs 19.88 lakh
|Accomplished X
|Rs 20.84 lakh
|Rs 22.50 lakh
|Rs 21.36 lakh
|Rs 23.02 lakh
|Accomplished X+
|Rs 22.73 lakh
|Rs 24.15 lakh
|Rs 23.07 lakh
|Rs 24.48 lakh
|Accomplished X+ 6S
|Rs 22.83 lakh
|Rs 24.25 lakh
|Rs 23.16 lakh
|Rs 24.58 lakh
|Accomplished Ultra
|Rs 23.33 lakh
|Rs 24.75 lakh
|–
|–
|Accomplished Ultra 6S
|Rs 23.43 lakh
|Rs 24.85 lakh
|–
|–
|Accomplished Ultra Red DARK
|Rs 23.68 lakh
|Rs 25.10 lakh
|–
|–
|Accomplished Ultra Red DARK 6S
|Rs 23.78 lakh
|Rs 25.20 lakh
|–
|–
Variant Availability & New Features
Tata has made the turbo-petrol engine option available across the entire range of the Harrier and Sierra, save for the Stealth Editions, which remain diesel-only. Buyers can pick the 1.5 T-GDi mill with a manual gearbox right from the base Smart trim of both SUVs, while the automatic gearbox option is available from the second-from-base Pure X trim.
Also read: Tata Punch Facelift Revealed Ahead Of January 13 Launch
New to the line-up are the range-topping Fearless Ultra (Harrier) and Accomplished Ultra (Safari) variants that bring with new features borrowed from the Harrier EV as well as the option for new Red Dark Editions for a small additional outlay.
On the feature front, the new Ultra variants get new tech such as a digital rear view mirror with an integrated dash cam, a larger 14.5-inch QLED central touchscreen and washers for the front and rear cameras that form part of the 360-degree camera system. The remainder of the features are carried over from the current Fearless+, including dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat with memory, powered co-driver seat with boss mode, 360-degree cameras, Level 2+ ADAS tech and more.
Also read: Tata Sierra Review: India’s New Favourite?
Rivals
The new petrol Harrier and Safari go up against SUVs such as the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Hyundai Alcazar in the Indian market.
