Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol Launched In India: Prices Start From Rs 12.89 Lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
Jan 07, 2026, 06:18 PM
Key Highlights
  • Harrier petrol priced from Rs 12.89 lakh to Rs 24.69 lakh
  • Safari petrol priced from Rs 13.29 lakh to Rs 25.20 lakh
  • Petrol option available from entry Pure trim onwards

Around a month after its debut, Tata Motors has launched the petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari in India with prices starting from Rs 12.89 lakh and Rs 13.29 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The two SUVs get the new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine from the Sierra in a stronger state of tune as well as gain new top variants with features from the Harrier EV.

Powertrain Details

29

As with the Sierra, the Harrier and Safari petrol get Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion T-GDI turbo-petrol engine, developing a stronger 168 bhp and 280 Nm - up from the Sierra’s 158 bhp and 255 Nm.

Harrier MT AT DARK MT DARK AT
Smart    Rs 12.89 lakh –
Pure X    Rs 16 lakhRs 17.53 lakhRs 16.63 lakhRs 17.91 lakh
Adventure X    Rs 16.86 lakhRs 18.47 lakhRs 17.38 lakhRs 18.90 lakh
Adventure X+    Rs 17.14 lakhRs 18.74 lakhRs 17.66 lakhRs 19.26 lakh
Fearless X    Rs 20 lakhRs 21.79 lakhRs 20.65 lakhRs 22.31 lakh
Fearless X+    Rs 22.12 lakhRs 23.53 lakhRs 22.64 lakhRs 24.06 lakh
Fearless Ultra    Rs 22.72 lakhRs 24.14 lakh –  –
Fearless Ultra Red DARK    Rs 23.27 lakhRs 24.69 lakh –  –

Power is sent to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Safari MT AT DARK MT DARK AT
Smart Rs 13.29 lakh
Pure X Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 17.91 lakh Rs 17.01 lakh Rs 18.53 lakh
Adventure X+ Rs 17.75 lakh Rs 19.36 lakh Rs 18.27 lakh Rs 19.88 lakh
Accomplished X Rs 20.84 lakh Rs  22.50 lakh Rs 21.36 lakh Rs 23.02 lakh
Accomplished X+ Rs 22.73 lakh Rs 24.15 lakhRs 23.07 lakh Rs 24.48 lakh
Accomplished X+ 6S Rs 22.83 lakh Rs 24.25 lakh Rs 23.16 lakh Rs 24.58 lakh
Accomplished Ultra Rs 23.33 lakh Rs 24.75 lakh
Accomplished Ultra 6S Rs 23.43 lakh Rs  24.85 lakh
Accomplished Ultra Red DARK Rs 23.68 lakh Rs 25.10 lakh
Accomplished Ultra Red DARK 6S Rs 23.78 lakh Rs 25.20 lakh


Variant Availability & New Features

Tata has made the turbo-petrol engine option available across the entire range of the Harrier and Sierra, save for the Stealth Editions, which remain diesel-only. Buyers can pick the 1.5 T-GDi mill with a manual gearbox right from the base Smart trim of both SUVs, while the automatic gearbox option is available from the second-from-base Pure X trim.

19

New to the line-up are the range-topping Fearless Ultra (Harrier) and Accomplished Ultra (Safari) variants that bring with new features borrowed from the Harrier EV as well as the option for new Red Dark Editions for a small additional outlay.


52

On the feature front, the new Ultra variants get new tech such as a digital rear view mirror with an integrated dash cam, a larger 14.5-inch QLED central touchscreen and washers for the front and rear cameras that form part of the 360-degree camera system. The remainder of the features are carried over from the current Fearless+, including dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat with memory, powered co-driver seat with boss mode, 360-degree cameras, Level 2+ ADAS tech and more.

23

Rivals

The new petrol Harrier and Safari go up against SUVs such as the MG Hector, Mahindra XUV 7XO and Hyundai Alcazar in the Indian market.

