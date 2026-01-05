Tata Punch Facelift Revealed Ahead Of January 13 Launch

Two days after first teasing the updated Punch, Tata Motors has unveiled the micro-SUV ahead of its launch on January 13. The new Punch gets notable design updates inspired by the Punch EV at the front, though the rear gets its own unique design that could make its way to the EV at a later date.



Starting with the fascia, the internal combustion Punch’s design has been brought in line with its larger siblings. The Punch looks slightly more squared out than before, with a contrast black panel running between the more angular high-set LED daytime running lamps. Lower down, the bumper features a large swathe of black, housing the main central air inlets with a large faux skid plate element. The headlamps and fog lamps are now housed in the familiar inverted triangular housings on the bumper - a design shared with its larger siblings.



Moving to the flanks, there are new alloy wheels, while around the back, the small tri-arrow pattern tail lamps have made way for a new connected lighting set-up replete with a lightbar.

Moving to the cabin, you still get familiar dashboard design and layout replete with a large 10.25-inch touchscreen atop the centre console and light material inserts on the dashboard. Key updates include new upholstery colours for the seats, a new digital instrument cluster with a colour display in the centre and the new two-spoke Tata steering wheel. Previous teasers have also confirmed some new features for the 2026 Punch, such as 360-degree cameras that was previously not offered on the vehicle.





Moving to the powertrain, the biggest news is that the 2026 Punch will get a turbo-petrol engine option. Tata confirmed the iTurbo variants of the Punch, replete with a 6-speed manual gearbox, will go on sale alongside the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol models, which will feature 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. Factory CNG variants, too, are expected to arrive at the time of launch.



The refreshed Punch will take the fight to the Hyundai Exter in its segment.