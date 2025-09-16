Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear Design

Tata has been testing the internal combustion Punch facelift for a while now, with a test mule yet again spotted on Indian roads. The latest images, however, have a curious detail - the tail lamps in their entirety being almost completely camouflaged - unlike previous spy pics where the vehicle retained the units from the Punch currently on sale.



Previous spy shots have revealed that the front fascia will now mirror the Punch EV more closely.

Going by previous images, the Punch facelift is expected to bring the internal combustion engine (ICE) micro SUV’s design in line with the remainder of Tata’s ICE SUVs, such as the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. To that end, the Punch is set to borrow cues from its EV sibling, such as the edge-to-edge lightbar atop the fascia and a new bumper with prominent central vents and triangular side vents housing more compact projector headlights and foglamps.

Latest spy shots suggest a new tail lamp setup - different from the ones on the current production models and those used on early test mules.

Down the sides, the updates look to be focused on the wheel design, while around the back, the latest images show the test mule with new taillamps. While older test mule photos showed the micro SUV wearing the same units as the current production model, the latest images of the test mule suggest a notable redesign to the taillamps, which now is likely to include an almost Altroz-like blacked out section under the rear windshield housing a lightbar.

Images of the interior reveal that the changes to the cabin are likely just to the features. The 10.25-inch touchscreen looks set to be carried forward, while the current car’s LED instrument readout looks set to make way for a full digital screen similar to the unit in the Punch EV and Nexon. Also visible is the new two-spoke steering with illuminated Tata logo from the Nexon, and the car looks to retain an analogue parking brake for the manual variants at least.



Updates to the cabin to be down to the features; New 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster visible.

We expect the ICE Punch facelift to also borrow some of the tech from its siblings, including bits such as ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.



Mechanically, the Punch is expected not to receive any major updates with the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT set to carry forward. The factory CNG variant, too, is expected to carry forward, though Tata could use the facelift as the platform to launch a CNG-AMT variant for the micro-SUV. The carmaker already offers a similar powertrain in the Tiago and Tigor, which use a similar engine.



When launched, the Punch facelift will continue to take on the Hyundai Exter in the micro SUV segment.

