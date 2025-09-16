Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear Design

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 BMW S 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 19.90 Lakh Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear DesignOla Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings OpenGST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Special Feature: Ocean To Orbit With The Hyundai Verna Turbo | A Tribute To Indian ExplorationAPRILIA SR 175 REVIEW2025 YEZDI ROADSTER FIRST RIDE REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New A5Hyundai Ioniq 6Mercedes-Benz CLA EVAudi E ConceptSkoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1MYamaha New YZF R1Royal Enfield Continental GT 750Ola Electric New Gig
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Benefits of Blind Spot Detection Systems In CarsAre Sunshades Legal in India? A Complete Guide To Car Window Tint LawsVIP/Fancy Car Number Plate Costs In India – Pricing, Application Process And BenefitsHow to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAP

Hyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise Control
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear Design

Latest pictures suggest that the facelifted internal combustion Punch could get redesigned tail lamps as well as new features within the cabin.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Punch facelift likely to debut before end-2025
  • Expected to remain mechanically unchanged
  • Design updates to bring styling in line with other Tata ICE SUVs

Tata has been testing the internal combustion Punch facelift for a while now, with a test mule yet again spotted on Indian roads. The latest images, however, have a curious detail - the tail lamps in their entirety being almost completely camouflaged - unlike previous spy pics where the vehicle retained the units from the Punch currently on sale.
 

Also read: Tata Nexon EV 45 With ADAS Launched At Rs 17.29 Lakh
 

Tata Punch Facelift Spied Ahead Of 2025 Debut 1

Previous spy shots have revealed that the front fascia will now mirror the Punch EV more closely.

 

Going by previous images, the Punch facelift is expected to bring the internal combustion engine (ICE) micro SUV’s design in line with the remainder of Tata’s ICE SUVs, such as the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. To that end, the Punch is set to borrow cues from its EV sibling, such as the edge-to-edge lightbar atop the fascia and a new bumper with prominent central vents and triangular side vents housing more compact projector headlights and foglamps.

 

Also read: Auto Sales August 2025: Tata Overtakes Mahindra In Domestic Sales; Toyota, MG Post Sales Growth
 

Tata Punch facelift spy shots 1

Latest spy shots suggest a new tail lamp setup - different from the ones on the current production models and those used on early test mules.

 

Down the sides, the updates look to be focused on the wheel design, while around the back, the latest images show the test mule with new taillamps. While older test mule photos showed the micro SUV wearing the same units as the current production model, the latest images of the test mule suggest a notable redesign to the taillamps, which now is likely to include an almost Altroz-like blacked out section under the rear windshield housing a lightbar.

 

Also read: Tata Harrier Adventure X, Safari Adventure X Plus Launched; Prices Start At Rs 18.99 Lakh 
 

Images of the interior reveal that the changes to the cabin are likely just to the features. The 10.25-inch touchscreen looks set to be carried forward, while the current car’s LED instrument readout looks set to make way for a full digital screen similar to the unit in the Punch EV and Nexon. Also visible is the new two-spoke steering with illuminated Tata logo from the Nexon, and the car looks to retain an analogue parking brake for the manual variants at least.
 Tata Punch facelift spy shots 2

Updates to the cabin to be down to the features; New 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster visible.

 

We expect the ICE Punch facelift to also borrow some of the tech from its siblings, including bits such as ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.
 

Also read: Tata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone 
 

Mechanically, the Punch is expected not to receive any major updates with the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine paired with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT set to carry forward. The factory CNG variant, too, is expected to carry forward, though Tata could use the facelift as the platform to launch a CNG-AMT variant for the micro-SUV. The carmaker already offers a similar powertrain in the Tiago and Tigor, which use a similar engine.
 

When launched, the Punch facelift will continue to take on the Hyundai Exter in the micro SUV segment.

 

Image Credit 1

Image Credit 2

# Tata Punch# Tata Punch SUV# Tata Punch Micro SUV# Tata Punch facelift# Tata Punch Facelift Images# Tata Punch Facelift# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Tata Motors has partnered with Motus Holdings, South Africa’s foremost automotive group.
    Tata Motors Re-Enters South Africa With Launch Of Harrier, Curvv, Punch, And Tiago
  • Launches ‘Kerala Comes Together With Tata Motors’ Campaign with special priority delivery and finance schemes.
    Tata Motors Announces Onam Offers In Kerala With Benefits Of Rs 40,000 Up To Rs 2 Lakh Across The Range
  • Tata Motors has rolled out 6 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV ever since its launch in 2021.
    Tata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • Here is a look at the safest cars on sale in India as tested by Bharat NCAP.
    Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP
  • Tata is offering notable discounts on leftover 2024 model year stocks of its EVs.
    Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh

Latest News

  • The S 1000 R gets subtle design changes and more power than its predecessor.
    2025 BMW S 1000 R Launched In India At Rs 19.90 Lakh
  • Latest pictures suggest that the facelifted internal combustion Punch could get redesigned tail lamps as well as new features within the cabin.
    Tata Punch Facelift Spied Again Ahead Of Debut; Previews Updated Rear Design
  • The company began production in 2021 and has achieved this milestone in four years.
    Ola Electric Hits 10 Lakh Units Production Milestone; Roadster X+ Special Edition Introduced
  • The Aircross X to get similar upgrades as the Basalt X, replete with a revamped cabin and new features.
    Citroen Aircross X Previewed Ahead Of Launch; Pre-Bookings Open
  • The Guerrilla 450 has witnessed a maximum hike of Rs 18,479, depending on the variant.
    GST 2.0: Royal Enfield Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 22,000
  • The XSR 155 gets the same motor as the R15 and MT-15, and we expect it to launch in India on November 11.
    Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing In India
  • Maruti’s new Creta-rivalling SUV goes on sale alongside the Grand Vitara and will be available solely at Arena dealerships.
    Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
  • The Fireblade arrives in India once again, this time in the full-blown SP trim.
    Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Launched In India At Rs 28.99 Lakh
  • The crash test was conducted under the ‘Safer Cars for India programme,’ and as per the Global NCAP report, the new Victoris has been awarded 5 stars for both adult and child occupant protection.
    New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
  • Updated design draws inspiration from VW’s latest SUVs on sale in global markets.
    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied Testing In India; Previews Updated Design

Research More on Tata

Tata Punch
8.7

Tata Punch

Starts at ₹ 6.13 - 10.2 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Punch Specifications
View Punch Features

Popular Tata Models