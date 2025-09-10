Tata Nexon EV 45 With ADAS Launched At Rs 17.29 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on September 10, 2025
Highlights
- Nexon EV 45 now gets ADAS in new top Empowered+ A variant
- Costs Rs 30,000 more than the standard Empowered+
- Now gets option for a DARK edition alongside RED DARK
Tata Motors has updated the Nexon EV 45 with the addition of ADAS functions and a new DARK edition. The Nexon EV 45 is now offered in a new Empowered+ A trim priced at Rs 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom), about Rs 30,000 more than the standard Empowered+ (Rs 16.99 lakh ex-showroom), which now gets the active safety tech.
Also read: 2025 Tata Harrier: Variants Explained
Nexon EV 45 gets Level 1 ADAS tech on top variant.
The ADAS tech on offer includes traffic sign recognition, lane centring assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. That aside, the new variant also gets some additional features, including ambient lighting and sun blinds for the rear door windows.
Also read: Tata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
New features include ambient lighting and rear door sunshades.
The other notable update is the addition of a DARK edition to the Nexon EV line-up, offering buyers the option of a blacked-out exterior and interior. The EV was previously offered with the RED DARK edition that paired a blacked-out exterior with a red interior, which continues to be offered. Both editions are offered with the new Empowered+ A trim level and cost an additional Rs 20,000 over the standard variant.
Also read: Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV 45 Get Lifetime Battery Warranty
Buyers now offered a DARK edition alongside a RED DARK edition.
Mechanically, there are no updates to the Nexon EV 45’s powertrain, with the subcompact SUV continuing to offer a claimed real-world range of up to 370 km on a full charge.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Tata Models
- Tata Punch EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.99 - 14.44 Lakh
- Tata PunchEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.13 - 10.2 Lakh
- Tata AltrozEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.89 - 11.29 Lakh
- Tata Tiago EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakh
- Tata NexonEx-Showroom Price₹ 8 - 15.8 Lakh
- Tata HarrierEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.19 - 26.5 Lakh
- Tata SafariEx-Showroom Price₹ 15.49 - 27.34 Lakh
- Tata TigorEx-Showroom Price₹ 6 - 9.5 Lakh
- Tata Tigor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.99 Lakh
- Tata TiagoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5 - 7.9 Lakh
- Tata Nexon EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 17.19 Lakh
- Tata Curvv EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakh
- Tata Tiago NRGEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.7 - 8.8 Lakh
- Tata Harrier EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 21.49 - 30.23 Lakh
- Tata CurvvEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 19 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Electric Cars
- Tata Nexon EV 45 With ADAS Launched At Rs 17.29 Lakh