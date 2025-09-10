Tata Nexon EV 45 With ADAS Launched At Rs 17.29 Lakh

Tata Motors has updated the Nexon EV 45 with the addition of ADAS functions and a new DARK edition. The Nexon EV 45 is now offered in a new Empowered+ A trim priced at Rs 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom), about Rs 30,000 more than the standard Empowered+ (Rs 16.99 lakh ex-showroom), which now gets the active safety tech.

Also read: 2025 Tata Harrier: Variants Explained





Nexon EV 45 gets Level 1 ADAS tech on top variant.

The ADAS tech on offer includes traffic sign recognition, lane centring assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. That aside, the new variant also gets some additional features, including ambient lighting and sun blinds for the rear door windows.

Also read: Tata Punch Surpasses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone





New features include ambient lighting and rear door sunshades.

The other notable update is the addition of a DARK edition to the Nexon EV line-up, offering buyers the option of a blacked-out exterior and interior. The EV was previously offered with the RED DARK edition that paired a blacked-out exterior with a red interior, which continues to be offered. Both editions are offered with the new Empowered+ A trim level and cost an additional Rs 20,000 over the standard variant.

Also read: Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV 45 Get Lifetime Battery Warranty





Buyers now offered a DARK edition alongside a RED DARK edition.

Mechanically, there are no updates to the Nexon EV 45’s powertrain, with the subcompact SUV continuing to offer a claimed real-world range of up to 370 km on a full charge.