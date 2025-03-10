car&bike Awards 2025: Hero Xtreme 125R Is Viewer's Choice Motorcycle of the Year

The Hero Xtreme 125R has been adjudged the 2025 car&bike Viewer's Choice Motorcycle of the Year by readers of the website. Launched in early-2024, the Xtreme 125R was a stylish, sporty entrant into the growing 125 cc commuter segment. The award was determined on the basis of a voting competition on the car&bike website, where the Xtreme 125 R received the highest number of votes. Competitors for the award included the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Jawa 42 FJ, Bajaj Freedom, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, and BSA Gold Star 650.

The Xtreme 125R was introduced as the most affordable model in the Xtreme series of motorcycles, when it went on sale in January 2024. The motorcycle’s design is vastly different from the rest of the lineup with sharp-looking styling cues such as a slim, angular headlamp, high-set daytime-running lamps, and a heavily sculpted front cowl. The list of features offered on the motorcycle include all-LED lighting, a negative LCD instrument console.

Coming to the mechanicals, the 125R gets a 37mm telescopic fork up front and a Showa mono-shock with adjustable preload at the rear. Powering the bike is a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine pushing out 11.4 bhp of peak power. Stopping power comes from a 276 mm disc up front and a drum brake at the rear. A combi-braking system is standard while top variants get single-channel ABS.



