Hero Xtreme 125R Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 95,000

The 125R is the latest model in the Hero Xtreme series and is powered by a 11.4 bhp, 125 cc engine.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on January 23, 2024

  • Available in ABS and non-ABS variants
  • 125 cc engine claimed to return up to 66 kmpl
  • Goes up against the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and TVS Raider 125

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Xtreme 125R with prices starting from Rs 95,000 for the non-ABS model. The ABS-equipped variant is priced from Rs 99,500 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle was launched by the company at its Hero World event.

 

Also read: New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
 

The Xtreme 125R gets all-LED lighting.

 

The new sporty commuter is the most affordable motorcycle in the Xtreme model range which comprises the 200S, and the 160R and 160R 4V. The 125R follows the same street naked formula as the 160R though Hero has tried to give the motorcycle a more distinctive look.

 

Also read: Hero Mavrick 440 India Launch Today: What To Expect
 

Hero has made an effort to make the 125R stand out from its larger Xtreme siblings.

 

Up front, the 125R gets a heavily sculpted headlamp cowl with high-set LED DRLs and a slim angular headlamp positioned lower down. The fuel tank also features an angular and sculpted design with contrast-finished tank extensions housing the 125R graphics. As with the 160R 4V, the new 125R too gets a split seat design. Rounding out the looks are twin-spoke alloy wheels.

 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser
 

The 125R is available in two derivatives - integrated braking system and single-channel ABS

 

Coming to the mechanicals, the 125R gets a 37mm telescopic fork up front and a Showa mono-shock with adjustable pre-load at the rear. Powering the bike is a new 125 cc, single-cylinder engine pushing out 11.4 bhp of peak power.  Hero claims that the 125R can return up to 66 kmpl. Stopping power comes from a 276 mm disc up front and a drum brake at the rear. A combi-braking system is standard while top variants get single-channel ABS.

 

The new Xtreme 125R goes up against the likes of the TVS Raider 125, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 and the Honda SP125.

