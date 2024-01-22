Hero Mavrick 440 India Launch Today: What To Expect

Hero MotoCorp is all set to host Hero World 2024 today, January 23, 2024. The event will see the two-wheeler giant announce its future products and plans, notably introducing its new flagship offering, the Hero Mavrick 440. The manufacturer has been teasing the offering for several days now and the new motorcycle promises to be a roadster based on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440 introduced last year. The X440 was the first model to be built on the platform co-developed by Hero and Harley.

The teaser images have revealed quite a few details about the Mavrick 440. This includes the muscular lines on the roadster with a bulbous fuel tank, a round headlamp with twin LED DRLs, a stubby tail section and a scooped-out single-piece seat. The digital instrument console gets an LCD unit and is likely to come with Bluetooth connectivity and a host of connected features.

Power on the Hero Mavrick will come from the 440 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the Harley X440. The motor produces 27 bhp and 38 Nm, and we can expect the motor to be retuned to serve purpose on the Mavrick. It will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The model will also come with diamond-cut alloy wheels to come with the premium finish in check.

The teasers also hinted at the Hero Mavrick carrying telescopic front forks in place of the X440's USD units, which is likely a decision to save costs. However, we'll know more about it at the launch event tomorrow. Other features include disc brakes at either end, dual-channel ABS and more. Expect a deep rumble from the exhaust, which remains a highlight in the teasers.



Prices for the Hero Mavrick 440 is likely to be around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect the motorcycle to arrive in more variants for a more competitive asking price and the Mavrick is expected to help the brand take a swing in the modern-classic segment taking on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 350, Honda CB350, Benelli Imperiale and Harley X440.

Apart from the Mavrick, Hero MotoCorp is also expected to preview the Xtreme 125R, Xoom 125R, Xoom 160, and a host of other offerings that will hit the market later in the year. We also expect to hear updates on Hero's existing range of two-wheelers at the event.