Hero Mavrick Digital Instrument Cluster Previewed In Latest Teaser

Hero MotoCorp has teased the Mavrick yet again. The latest teaser shows the upcoming motorcycle’s instrument cluster, which features a totally new design from what has been previously seen from the brand. The setup will consist of a speedometer, odometer, gear indicator, side stand indicator, and fuel gauge indicator. The video has also revealed that it will feature Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and will display incoming calls and SMS. Slated to be launched on January 23, the Mavrick will be built on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440 and will be equipped with the same 440 cc engine. It will be the manufacturer’s flagship offering upon launch.

Hero MotoCorp also showcased the motorcycle’s silhouette in a recent teaser, revealing that its design will vastly be different from that of the Harley-Davidson X440. It will feature a less upright riding position when compared to the X440. Other design elements will include a large, sculpted fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and a sloping circular headlamp with ‘H’ shaped LED DRLs.

On the powertrain front, the 440 cc single-cylinder engine from the Harley-Davidson X440 develops 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque. Hero, however, could tweak the unit’s power delivery to suit the motorcycle’s aggressive approach, also resulting in slightly varied power figures. The engine is expected to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.