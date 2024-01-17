Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch

Hero MotoCorp has shared another teaser of its upcoming 440cc motorcycle, the Mavrick. The latest teaser provides a clearer look at the motorcycle’s styling and stance ahead of the bike’s debut and launch on January 23, 2024. While previous teasers previewed the motorcycle’s shape from head-on and a top view, the latest shows more of the motorcycle in profile.

Compared to the X440, the Mavrick looks to get a more aggressive stance with an angled fuel tank and sloping headlamp giving it a tipped-forward stance similar to those of power cruisers. The teaser image also reveals some other details such as parts of the bikini fairing under the stepped seat. The image also provides a clearer look at the angular fuel tank. As we know from previous spy images, the headlamps feature the H-pattern LED DRL signature while the instrument cluster appears to be a singular offset pod.

Coming to the powertrain, the Mavrick is set to use the same 440 cc single-cylinder engine from the Harley-Davidson X440 that develops 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque. Hero, however, could tweak the unit’s power delivery to suit the Mavrick’s more aggressive approach. The engine is expected to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Mavrick will mark Hero’s entry into the mid-capacity cruiser market and will be the brand’s flagship model in the country. The two-wheeler manufacturer currently offers motorcycles ranging from the 100 cc up to the 210 cc segments.