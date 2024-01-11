Login

Hero Mavrick Officially Teased; Launch Soon

The all-new Hero Mavrick will be launched in India soon. Hero MotoCorp has released the first set of teaser images for the motorcycle. Expect more details to be released soon up until the launch.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 11, 2024

Story
  • Hero Mavrick teased officially
  • Launch on January 23, 2023
  • Based on the Harley-Davidson X440

The first set of teaser images for the Hero Mavrick have been released by Hero MotoCorp, just a couple of weeks before its launch on January 23, 2024. As we reported before, the Hero Mavrick is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and the first teaser image reveals a round LED headlight, with LED DRLs that resemble an ‘H’. There is a wide tubular handlebar, with what looks like and off-set instrument cluster. The bike also gets telescopic fork up front, and the shape of the fuel tank is visible too, along with extensions, giving it a muscular stance. 

Also Read: Hero Mavrick Name Confirmed; India Launch Soon

 

The other teaser image is a top shot, where one can see the shape of the fuel tank better along with a narrow waist and a round fuel filler cap. The bike gets a step-seat along with a grab-rail for the pillion rider. The Mavrick will get the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine from the X440, making 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is also possible that engine’s state of tune could be altered for the Mavrick. 

We expect the Hero Mavrick 440 to be competitively priced, somewhere around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom) or with prices starting just below the Rs. 2 lakh mark. At those prices, the new Hero Mavrick 440 will directly compete with the Royal Enfield 350 range, the Triumph Speed 400 as well as the Honda CB350 range.

