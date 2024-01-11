Hero Mavrick Officially Teased; Launch Soon
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 11, 2024
- Hero Mavrick teased officially
- Launch on January 23, 2023
- Based on the Harley-Davidson X440
The first set of teaser images for the Hero Mavrick have been released by Hero MotoCorp, just a couple of weeks before its launch on January 23, 2024. As we reported before, the Hero Mavrick is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and the first teaser image reveals a round LED headlight, with LED DRLs that resemble an ‘H’. There is a wide tubular handlebar, with what looks like and off-set instrument cluster. The bike also gets telescopic fork up front, and the shape of the fuel tank is visible too, along with extensions, giving it a muscular stance.
Also Read: Hero Mavrick Name Confirmed; India Launch Soon
The other teaser image is a top shot, where one can see the shape of the fuel tank better along with a narrow waist and a round fuel filler cap. The bike gets a step-seat along with a grab-rail for the pillion rider. The Mavrick will get the same 440 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine from the X440, making 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is also possible that engine’s state of tune could be altered for the Mavrick.
We expect the Hero Mavrick 440 to be competitively priced, somewhere around Rs. 2 lakh (Ex-showroom) or with prices starting just below the Rs. 2 lakh mark. At those prices, the new Hero Mavrick 440 will directly compete with the Royal Enfield 350 range, the Triumph Speed 400 as well as the Honda CB350 range.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Hero Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-3260 second ago
While 13 cars from BMW and Mini will be launched in India in 2024, BMW Motorrad will also have its fair share with 6 new launches during the year.
11 minutes ago
Haas F1 Team undergoes a major leadership shake-up, parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner after a disappointing 2023 season.
54 minutes ago
Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot
1 hour ago
JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.
2 hours ago
BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.
5 hours ago
The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.
5 hours ago
A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.
5 hours ago
In addition to a new manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki also plans to add a fourth assembly line in Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant, to produce EVs.
6 hours ago
The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker
6 hours ago
The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne
1 day ago
Hero MotoCorp confirms that its upcoming motorcycle will be called ‘Mavrick’. And yes, it is missing an ‘e’ in the spelling.
2 days ago
Based on Harley-Davidson’s X440 platform, the spy images provide details of upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp
3 days ago
The Hero Mavrick 440 is expected to share the platform with the Harley-Davidson X440, a product of the collaboration between Hero and Harley-Davidson.
8 days ago
Hero MotoCorp reported a positive growth in sales in 2023 despite a slow-moving two-wheeler market.
9 days ago
The new motorcycle from Hero is set for launch on January 22 and is likely to be available for curated ride experience from February 15-16 onwards