Production BMW F 450 GS Revealed In Design Patents Ahead Of 2025 Debut

The upcoming BMW F 450 GS adventure tourer has just been revealed in patent images, ahead of its global debut. The images give us a good look at the motorcycle, which is slated to be unveiled towards the end of the year. The production spec model of the bike, shown in the images, appears to retain many elements from the concept, which was first showcased at the EICMA trade show in Milan, and afterwards, at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

Also Read: Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India



The motorcycle retains many styling elements from the concept

On the design front, the F 450 GS shown in the images features body panels that are quite similar to the ones on the concept. These include the sculpted fuel tank, angular side fairing, and the angled front end with the edgy-looking beak. The headlamp setup on the bike does resemble the unit on the R 1300 GS, flanked by daytime-running lamps in an ‘X’ pattern. The tail section was also similar, with a slim tail lamp. The motorcycle also appears to come with the same 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster that was present in the concept version. On the feature front, the motorcycle is expected to come with ABS Pro with lean-angle sensitivity, traction control and customisable riding modes.

Also Read: Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!



The motorcycle appears to feature the same 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster as the concept

The motorcycle will be powered by a newly developed 450 cc parallel-twin engine, producing 47 bhp. The engine is designed to deliver strong torque output, particularly at lower RPMs. Weighing in at 175 kg, it was also mentioned that the bike benefits from lightweight materials such as magnesium, making it lighter than many of its rivals.

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Concept Unveiled At EICMA 2024



The motorcycle is slated to go into production by the end of this year

BMW Motorrad aims to commence mass production of the F 450 GS by late 2025, with an expected launch in India in early 2026.



