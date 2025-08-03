Production BMW F 450 GS Revealed In Design Patents Ahead Of 2025 Debut

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tesla Delhi Showroom To Open On August 11Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued In IndiaIndia’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live In Mumbai: All You Need To KnowAdani To Build Batteries In India With BYD? Here’s The Official ResponseEntry-Level Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack 2 -- VALUE pick of the range? 🤔 | Features + On-Road Prices | First LookMahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack 2 -- VALUE pick of the range? 🤔 | Features + On-Road Prices | First Look2026 Volvo XC60 Review: SUV Gets A Major Refresh
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
VinFast VF7Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53MG ZS HEVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberBenelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Royal Enfield Himalayan 750Suzuki E-Access
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Production BMW F 450 GS Revealed In Design Patents Ahead Of 2025 Debut

The BMW F 450 GS is expected to make its world debut towards the end of the year
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 3, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Design quite similar to concept model.
  • Global debut slated for later this year.
  • To be powered by a newly developed 450 cc parallel-twin engine.

The upcoming BMW F 450 GS adventure tourer has just been revealed in patent images, ahead of its global debut. The images give us a good look at the motorcycle, which is slated to be unveiled towards the end of the year. The production spec model of the bike, shown in the images, appears to retain many elements from the concept, which was first showcased at the EICMA trade show in Milan, and afterwards, at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.

 

Also ReadUpcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India
 Production BMW F450 GS Revealed In Design Patents Ahead Of 2025 Debut

The motorcycle retains many styling elements from the concept

 

On the design front, the F 450 GS shown in the images features body panels that are quite similar to the ones on the concept. These include the sculpted fuel tank, angular side fairing, and the angled front end with the edgy-looking beak. The headlamp setup on the bike does resemble the unit on the R 1300 GS, flanked by daytime-running lamps in an ‘X’ pattern. The tail section was also similar, with a slim tail lamp. The motorcycle also appears to come with the same 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster that was present in the concept version. On the feature front, the motorcycle is expected to come with ABS Pro with lean-angle sensitivity, traction control and customisable riding modes.

 

Also ReadOpinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!
 Production BMW F450 GS Revealed In Design Patents Ahead Of 2025 Debut 1

The motorcycle appears to feature the same 6.5-inch digital instrument cluster as the concept

 

The motorcycle will be powered by a newly developed 450 cc parallel-twin engine, producing 47 bhp. The engine is designed to deliver strong torque output, particularly at lower RPMs. Weighing in at 175 kg, it was also mentioned that the bike benefits from lightweight materials such as magnesium, making it lighter than many of its rivals. 

 

Also ReadBMW F 450 GS Concept Unveiled At EICMA 2024
 BMW F 450 GS c7af6c90b9

The motorcycle is slated to go into production by the end of this year

 

BMW Motorrad aims to commence mass production of the F 450 GS by late 2025, with an expected launch in India in early 2026. 


 

# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Kuro edition, expected to be based on the top-spec Tekna Plus trim, will be centred around a black theme
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Teased; Launch Imminent
  • Here’s a look at how all the major automotive companies in India fared in July 2025
    Auto Sales July 2025: Mahindra, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Hyundai Sales Decline
  • The Hero Xoom 125 gets in the ring to offer a sporty 125 cc scooter that’s scores high on presence, and promise. Is it worth considering? Or are there some chinks in its armour?
    Hero Xoom 125 Road Test, Review: Better Than The Best?
  • JSW MG Motor has launched its fastest car in the India, the Cyberster, and we drive it at the best possible location -- the Buddh International Circuit.
    MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence
  • The Kia Syros has joined the car&bike garage, and in this 45 days report, we talk about how the car is as a daily driver.
    Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report

Latest News

  • American EV giant will open its second India experience center in the national capital on August 11
    Tesla Delhi Showroom To Open On August 11
  • The Mavrick was launched in India in March 2024 and struggled to garner attention in the 15 months it was on sale for.
    Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued In India
  • The dedicated Tesla charging station will house four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers, and at the moment, only Tesla vehicles can be charged here. The Tesla Supercharger is located at the P1 Parking of One BKC, Mumbai.
    India’s First Tesla Supercharger Goes Live In Mumbai: All You Need To Know
  • News Reports suggest that Adani Industries is in talks with Chinese carmaker BYD to build batteries for electric vehicles in India
    Adani To Build Batteries In India With BYD? Here’s The Official Response
  • Along with the Harley-Davidson Sprint, a second entry-level cruiser model will be part of the brand’s 2026 line-up.
    Entry-Level Harley-Davidson Sprint To Be Introduced In 2026
  • The Kuro edition, expected to be based on the top-spec Tekna Plus trim, will be centred around a black theme
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Teased; Launch Imminent
  • The BMW F 450 GS is expected to make its world debut towards the end of the year
    Production BMW F 450 GS Revealed In Design Patents Ahead Of 2025 Debut
  • Here’s a look at how all the major automotive companies in India fared in July 2025
    Auto Sales July 2025: Mahindra, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Hyundai Sales Decline
  • Bajaj Auto witnessed a drop in domestic sales, while its exports registered double-digit year-on-year growth.
    Two-Wheeler Sales July 2025: Bajaj Auto Registers Dip; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth
  • The MT-15 gets a new top-spec variant along with 3 new colour schemes in total.
    Yamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Production BMW F 450 GS Revealed In Design Patents Ahead Of 2025 Debut