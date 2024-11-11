Login
Opinion: Why The BMW F 450 GS Could Be A Very Big Deal!

BMW Motorrad showed its Concept F 450 GS adventure bike at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, and it definitely has the potential to shake up the mid-size ADV segment!
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BMW F 450 GS Concept showcased at EICMA 2024
  • All-new 450 cc parallel-twin engine
  • 175 kg weight, 47 bhp power in F 450 GS Concept

The BMW Motorrad Concept F 450 GS unveiled at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan is perhaps the surprise of the show! Indeed, the F 450 GS is a bold new direction in not just the mid-size adventure motorcycle space, but the ADV segment in general. And even for BMW Motorrad, it intends to fill up a gaping space in the GS line-up, with its heavy middleweight adventure bikes at one end of the spectrum, and the rather lacklustre G 310 GS at the other. So, enter the BMW F 450 GS, which will sit between the G 310 GS and the F 800/900 GS. 

 

Also Read: BMW F 450 GS Concept Unveiled At EICMA 2024

 

P90577132 high Res bmw concept f 450 gs

The BMW Concept F 450 GS will likely be manufactured in India, by TVS.

 

Although the F 450 GS is still a concept, it still doesn’t seem to be that far off from production either. But more than filling up the GS family lineage, the F 450 GS will have one clear task – to set the cat amongst the pigeons in the rapidly growing mid-size adventure bike segment! After all, this is one segment where every brand seems to want to have some action! There’s the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which has managed to carve out a niche for itself, across geographies, and the KTM 390 Adventure, which is all set to get a comprehensive makeover, to give it more oomph and features, to appeal to both experienced and new riders seeking a compact, versatile ADV. 

 

undefined

 

The BMW F 450 GS Concept seems to have both the KTM and the Royal Enfield ADVs in its sights, and once in production, it will likely have more than one off-road and feature trick up its sleeves, to give both the Himalayan and the 390 Adventure a run for their money! The F 450 GS Concept has been developed around an all-new engine, a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that develops around 47 bhp. THe powertrain will feature a never-before-seen firing order, so it’s expected to come with architecture and design that cannot be compared to any of its potential rivals. 

 

BMW F 450 GS Concept m1

The BMW F 450 GS Concept has tell-tale signs of where it is going to be eventually manufactured. The new liquid-cooled parallel-twin platform could well be the next big thing to be manufactured by TVS Motor Company.

 

Also Read: Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team car&bike's Picks

 

P90577138 high Res bmw concept f 450 gs

The BMW Concept F 450 GS will be positioned to take on likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the updated KTM 390 Adventure.

 

And to give it the GS appeal, it’s been styled with obvious impressions from the big GS, the R 1300 GS, with a similar looking face, colour options and bodywork, Where it will differ substantially, is in its shape and form, adopting a lithe and slim build which should make it perfect for exploring off-road trails while being agile enough for urban duties or a quick blast around a twisty mountain road. On top of that, the F 450 GS Concept has a weight of just 175 kg, although BMW Motorrad has not clarified whether it’s dry or wet weight, and if the production model will also have similar mass.

 

P90577136 high Res bmw concept f 450 gs

Styling and presence of the F 450 GS is inspired by the 2024 BMW R 1300 GS. 

 

The F 450 GS Concept also rolls on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination, complete with crossspoke wheels with tubeless tyres. And what’s more pertinent is that the F 450 GS will very likely be manufactured by TVS Motor Company in India, marking the partnership’s second significant platform development. Does this mean, there will be more models, possibly with TVS badges as well? If yes, will TVS also incorporate some of the company’s own learnings from participating in rally raid events over the years and give its own version a slightly different flavour?  

 

 

P90577127 high Res bmw concept f 450 gs

The BMW Concept F 450 GS will be a true-blue adventure bike, combining off-road capability with pavement expertise.

 

 

And then of course, there’s the real possibility of the new parallel-twin platform forming the base for other models as well, perhaps a roadster, and a sportier offering. Times are exciting, but first, the production model BMW F 450 GS, which will be developed in 2025, and possibly make its debut towards the end of the year. Will RE Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure face the heat? Maybe, maybe not. But for anyone looking for an adventure motorcycle which is relatively light, has decent performance and vesatility, the BMW F 450 GS promises a level of performance and capability that will be difficult to resist!

# BMW F 450 GS# BMW F 450 GS Concept# BMW Motorrad 450 cc ADV# BMW Motorrad 450 cc parallel-twin ADV# Bikes# Two Wheelers# EICMA# Opinion
